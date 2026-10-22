Police Modernisation

Police Martyrs’ Day (also known as Police Commemoration Day), observed annually on 21 October, honours the supreme sacrifices of police personnel who laid down their lives in the line of duty. The day traces its origins back to 21 October 1959, when ten Indian policemen were martyred during a brutal ambush by heavily armed Chinese troops at Hot Springs, Ladakh. Since Independence, over 35,000 to 36,000 police personnel have made the ultimate sacrifice to safeguard India’s internal security.

As the country pays tribute to these martyrs, the shifting geopolitical, technological, and social landscape presents profound and evolving challenges before the Indian Police Force. The rapid advancement of technology has fundamentally shifted the nature of crime, making traditional policing methods insufficient. Cybercrime and Digital Threats: Phishing, ransomware, financial fraud, and data breaches have grown exponentially. Cops are forced to transition from physical patrolling to managing complex digital domains.

As noted by the nation’s leadership during this year’s commemoration, AI is increasingly leveraged by malicious actors to manufacture deepfakes, spread institutional unrest, and disrupt social harmony. The weaponisation of commercial drones for smuggling narcotics and weapons across borders presents a major tactical challenge for state police forces and border-guarding units.

While conventional threats like Left-Wing Extremism and cross-border terrorism have significantly decreased over the last decade, internal security demands remain highly complex. The multi-layered network of international drug trafficking requires police forces to launch coordinated, tech-driven nationwide campaigns.

As has been seen of late, urban policing and crowd management is getting harder. Rapid urbanisation requires handling large-scale civil protests, communal flashpoints, and law-and-order friction points while balancing citizen rights and minimal use of force. With climate-induced calamities on the rise, police personnel are routinely deployed as first responders alongside the NDRF, requiring specialised rescue and relief capabilities.

The transition away from colonial-era legal frameworks requires massive institutional adaptation. The introduction of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA) to replace the 150-year-old British-era laws demands intensive retraining across all ranks. The new laws put massive emphasis on forensic integrity and digital evidence. Upgrading police infrastructure to process scientific data smoothly is an uphill battle. The forces must quickly implement the government’s Police Technology Mission and Interoperable Criminal Justice System (ICJS) to reduce pendency and introduce speed into investigations.

All this is in the context of structural and human resource strain. Despite their massive responsibilities, Indian police forces face deep-rooted structural vulnerabilities, primarily severe personnel shortages. Low police-to-population ratios mean personnel are chronically overworked, leading to immense psychological stress and physical burnout. Unlike the armed forces, state police forces often grapple with inadequate housing, deficient medical facilities, and substandard working conditions. Cops also face a public perception dilemma, frequently dismissed as unfriendly or inefficient. Rebuilding a community-first, people-friendly image while executing tough, round-the-clock duties remains a critical hurdle. As recent events have shown, modernising the force in every way should be the system’s objective.