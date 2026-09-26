The United Nations Security Council (UNSC), established in 1945 to maintain international peace and security, is facing a severe crisis of legitimacy. In the 21st century, the council’s credibility is rapidly disappearing, rendering it an archaic institution increasingly incapable of resolving global conflicts. This decline stems primarily from its structural flaws, the misuse of the veto power, and its inability to adapt to a changing geopolitical landscape.

The most glaring flaw of the UNSC is its anachronistic structure. The five permanent members (P5)—the United States, Russia, China, the United Kingdom, and France—reflect the global power balance at the end of World War II. This setup completely excludes emerging global powers and entire continents. Africa, Latin America, and dynamic economies like India and Japan have no permanent representation. (India was offered a seat instead of China but misplaced idealism on the party of then PM Nehru keeps the world’s most populated nation outside.) This democratic deficit means the council no longer represents the modern world, severely undermining its moral authority and global compliance with its resolutions.

Furthermore, the frequent misuse of the veto power by the P5 has paralysed the council. Designed to ensure consensus among ‘superpowers’, the veto is now routinely weaponised to protect national interests and shield allies from accountability. Recent geopolitical crises, such as the war in Ukraine and escalations in West Asia, have exposed this gridlock. When a permanent member is a direct party to a conflict or holds a strategic interest, the UNSC becomes a stage for political theatre rather than an instrument for peace. This paralysis leaves millions of civilians vulnerable and forces states to bypass the UN entirely.

Consequently, the council’s inability to enforce international law evenly has led to accusations of hypocrisy. Selective interventions create a perception of “double standards”, where powerful nations violate sovereignty without consequence while smaller nations face sanctions. This erosion of trust has caused regional bodies, like the African Union or NATO, to take independent action, further sidelining the UNSC.

The disappearing credibility of the UNSC is a direct result of its refusal to reform. Without expanding permanent membership to reflect contemporary realities and restricting the veto power, the council will continue its slide into irrelevance. For the UN to regain its authority and fulfill its founding mission, structural transformation is no longer just an option—it is a matter of survival for global governance.