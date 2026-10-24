Social activist demands denial of fuel to 2-wheeler riders without helmets

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 22 Oct: In view of the continuously rising number of road accidents in Dehradun and across Uttarakhand, the Jan Jagran Abhiyan Samiti has urged the Traffic Department of Uttarakhand to take effective measures to strengthen road safety across the state.

On 21 October, the Founder-President of Jan Jagran Abhiyan Samiti and social activist Swapnil Sinha met Krishna Kumar VK, Director, Traffic Department, Uttarakhand, and submitted a letter suggesting that a system should be implemented at all petrol pumps across the state under which petrol should not be provided to two-wheeler riders arriving without helmets.

Swapnil Sinha said that two-wheeler riders and pillion passengers remain among the most vulnerable road users during accidents. Failure to wear a helmet significantly increases the risk of serious head injuries in the event of an accident. Despite this, a large number of people continue to ignore traffic rules and ride two-wheelers without wearing helmets.

He demanded that the Traffic Department and the Senior Superintendents of Police concerned issue clear and strict directions to all petrol pump operators to ensure that fuel is not provided to two-wheelers being ridden without helmets. According to him, such a measure could help develop the habit of wearing helmets among motorists and increase awareness about road safety.

He also urged the Police and Traffic Department to take strict action against reckless driving practices, particularly among young two-wheeler riders, including jumping red lights, using mobile phones while driving and riding at excessive speeds.

Swapnil Sinha said that following traffic rules should not merely be about avoiding challans or penalties; it is essential for the safety of individuals and society. If the administration, police, Traffic Department and petrol pump operators work together and take effective measures in this direction, serious injuries and loss of life caused by road accidents can be reduced significantly.

He expressed hope that the Traffic Department would seriously consider the suggestion in the public interest and issue necessary directions to further strengthen road safety across Uttarakhand.