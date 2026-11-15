SSP Dobal hands over probe into alleged robbery case to SP Rural

By Arun Pratap Singh

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 14 Nov: Taking note of the complaints and demand made by Bajrang Dal, SSP Dehradun Pramendra Dobal has now ordered transfer of investigation into the alleged Rs 14 lakh robber case in Patel Nagar area to Rural Police from the City Police. The probe will now be carried under supervision of SP Rural Jaya Baluni.

The SSP’s decision is being viewed as a significant step towards ensuring impartiality amid allegations and counter-allegations surrounding the case. Dobal has made it clear that no person will receive preferential treatment during the investigation. He also claimed that in case any police official is found guilty of misconduct or wrongdoing during the inquiry, action will be taken against him or her also in accordance with the law, and no special protection will be extended merely because of their official position.

It may be recalled that an alleged robbery of Rs 14 lakhs was reported near Indresh Hospital in the Patel Nagar area on the day of Chhoti Diwali, 7 November. Acting on the case, police conducted an investigation using CCTV footage, surveillance inputs, eyewitness accounts and other electronic evidence. So far, seven accused have been arrested and police claim to have recovered around Rs 3.02 lakh from their possession.

However, the matter escalated after the arrest of Siddhant Badoni, a worker associated with the Bajrang Dal. The organisation has questioned the police action and has alleged that the arrest was unjustified. The Bajrang Dal also staged a protest today alleging false implication of Badoni and has also demanded CBI inquiry into the case. It subsequently demanded an impartial investigation into the entire incident and submitted a formal complaint at the police office. During the protest, questions were also raised regarding the functioning of the police and the role of officials connected with the investigation.

Taking the complaints and allegations seriously, SSP Dobal decided to shift the probe from the city circle to the rural circle. Under the supervision of SP Rural Jaya Baluni, investigators will now examine all aspects of the case afresh.

The SSP has maintained that all the allegations, whether made by the complainants or directed against the police investigation itself, would be examined objectively and fairly.