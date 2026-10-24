Ahead of the February 2027 Uttarakhand Assembly elections, the political climate between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the opposition Indian National Congress has intensified. Several key controversies—ranging from allegations of communal polarisation to high-profile criminal cases and severe internal factionalism—are driving the political narrative. Both parties face distinct strategic imperatives to win over the electorate.

There have been major controversies involving politicians and ministers. There was the Haldwani ‘shuddhikaran’ row following a rally by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge in Haldwani in August 2026. There is also the ongoing controversy involving Minister Rekha Arya, in which allegations have been made of disproportionate assets. Minister Subodh Uniyal’s behaviour at a Daler Mehndi concert has created a stir that could have electoral repercussions. An audio clip of threats allegedly held out by the brother of a senior Congress leader has also exposed the underbelly of the state’s politics.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has aggressively advanced an anti-encroachment campaign targeting what his government describes as illegal religious structures and land grabs. He has publicly stated that “politics of appeasement will no longer work,” accusing the Congress of pandering to minorities. Conversely, the Congress party alleges that the BJP is actively employing the “politics of polarisation and communalism” to deflect from critical governance failures.

The state is battling several systemic grievances. Prominent among these is the Ankita Bhandari Murder Case. The opposition continues to allege that the BJP government has attempted to shield well-connected individuals linked to the 2022 murder. There is growing public dissatisfaction regarding corruption in public recruitment, rising unemployment, and land fraud cartels targeting vulnerable citizens. And, of course, protests are being held regarding the the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, raising questions about administrative transparency.

The Congress, on its part, remains plagued by deep internal feuds. A high-profile clash erupted between former Chief Minister Harish Rawat’s camp and former Cabinet Minister Harak Singh Rawat, highlighting severe infighting over organisational control ahead of the ticket distribution.

To secure a majority in the 70-seat assembly, both political parties must pivot their strategies to address these controversies directly. The BJP needs to shift focus toward addressing civic concerns such as public recruitment transparency, land fraud prevention, and local employment. It must ensure that administrative drives against encroachments are visibly uniform, legal, and non-discriminatory to counter opposition claims of polarisation. Public safety perceptions must be addressed by responding actively to localised anxieties regarding women’s safety and general law enforcement integrity.

The Congress must resolve internal factionalism, establish strict organisational discipline to bridge the gap between rival factions; sustain public interest in core issues and use campaigns like the Nyay Yatra to systematically pressure the government. It should try not to alienate mainstream voters. It must present a unified, reliable alternative to the voter base, while capitalising on anti-incumbency.