Teachers doing wrong evaluation will be debarred: Dr Dhan Singh Rawat

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 26 Jun: State Higher Education Minister Dr Dhan Singh Rawat has taken note of the alleged irregularities in the evaluation of answer sheets at Sridev Suman Uttarakhand University. He has directed the Vice Chancellor to investigate the matter.

Dr Rawat has given strict instructions to debar the examiners who reportedly did wrong evaluation of the answer sheets. He has also asked the Vice Chancellor to appoint a permanent examination controller in the university.

Dr Rawat, in a statement issued to the media, has said that concrete action will be taken according to what emerges after the investigation. Instructions have also been given to take action against examiners who were negligent in the evaluation of answer sheets. Such careless teachers will be barred from examination evaluation for the next ten years so that such mistakes do not happen again in future. The departmental minister expressed displeasure over the absence of a permanent examination controller in the university. He asked the Vice-Chancellor to issue a notification soon for the appointment of a permanent examination controller, so that examinations can be conducted in the university, transparent evaluation can be done and results can be declared on time and irregularities in examination evaluation can be stopped.

Dr Rawat added that, keeping in view educational quality, physical verification of the faculty working in all private educational institutions affiliated to Sridev Suman University will be done. This will help in ascertaining whether the faculty deployed in private educational institutions have been appointed as per the rules of UGC and University or not. He said that the recognition of those institutions in which faculty is not found deployed as per the standards of UGC will be suspended till the standards are met. In this regard, the university administration has been instructed to constitute a high-level committee and investigate all the affiliated private institutions.