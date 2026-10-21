Traffic congestion on Mussoorie Civil Hospital route poses threat to patients’ lives

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Mussoorie, 19 Oct: Reaching the hospital has become a major challenge for patients in need of emergency care in Mussoorie. Traffic flow on Civil Road—the route leading to the Sub-District Hospital—is severely hampered by haphazardly parked vehicles, frequent traffic jams, and a dumping zone located along the roadside. The situation is so dire that even ‘108’ emergency ambulances, transporting patients, struggle to navigate the road. Local residents fear that, if the situation is not rectified promptly, these traffic jams could prove fatal for a patient.

Civil Road serves as a vital artery to Mussoorie’s primary hospital, witnessing a constant stream of patients and their attendants. According to locals, vehicles parked haphazardly along the roadside narrow the thoroughfare, leading to congestion during peak hours. This creates a persistent risk of delays in transporting patients to the hospital during emergencies. Residents point out that while several hotels operate along Civil Road, some lack adequate parking facilities, forcing vehicles to be parked on the roadside and disrupting traffic. Furthermore, concerns have been raised regarding a dumping zone established by a contractor along the road, which further complicates movement. Expressing their dissatisfaction with the functioning of the Municipal Council, local administration, and the police, residents emphasize that improving traffic management on the hospital route should be a top priority. They stress that ensuring timely arrival at the hospital for emergency patients is critical, and the persistent traffic congestion remains a grave cause for concern. Local residents have demanded the implementation of a strictly one-way traffic system on Civil Road, the removal of haphazardly parked vehicles along the roadside, and the immediate relocation of the dumping zone. Furthermore, they have called for an inspection of the parking arrangements provided by hotel operators and for regular monitoring to ensure that the road leading to the hospital remains free from traffic congestion. Residents argue that the administration should take concrete action in a timely manner—rather than waiting for a major accident to occur—to ensure that patients and ambulances face no obstacles in reaching the hospital.