Tricolour rally held in Gairsain to celebrate 150 years of Vande Mataram

Garhwal Post Bureau

Gairsain, 7 Nov: A grand tricolour rally was organised in the summer capital, Gairsain, today, to commemorate 150 years of ‘Vande Mataram’, the National Song of India. The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from students of various schools.

Assembly Speaker Ritu Khanduri Bhushan and Karnaprayag MLA Anil Nautiyal also joined the rally, which began at Ramlila Maidan and passed through the main market, Dak Bangla Road, Tehsil, before returning to its starting point.

Students from Shri Guru Ram Rai School, Saraswati Vidya Mandir, Rajiv Gandhi Navodaya Vidyalaya, Saraswati Shishu Mandir, JSNSN, Adarsh Public School, and Seedling School took part in the procession and were seen singing ‘Vande Mataram’ in unison.

Addressing the gathering on the occasion, Speaker Ritu Khanduri reminded that the National Song has completed 150 years. She added that recognising its historical and emotional significance, the rally has been organised to raise awareness among the youth. She shared that ‘Vande Mataram’, penned by Bankim Chandra Chatterjee, was officially declared the National Song in 1950 and has since remained a symbol of patriotic fervour. She remarked that the importance of the song gained renewed attention after Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted it in his ‘Mann Ki Baat’ address.

Khanduri described ‘Vande Mataram’ as a song that inspires and unites. She said that she realises that this song is for Mother Earth, which inspires everyone. It has served the purpose of uniting the people of India before Independence, and even today, there is a need for unity.

Khanduri further stated that the vision of India as a developed nation by 2047 can only be realised through collective unity, and there can be no more beautiful and inspiring song than ‘Vande Mataram’ to bind the country and society together.

Echoing this sentiment, MLA Anil Nautiyal said that ‘Vande Mataram’ had played a pivotal role in uniting the country during the freedom struggle and continues to instil pride and patriotism. He noted that the entire nation is celebrating the 150th anniversary of the song with tricolour rallies and mass singing. This has sent across a powerful message of unity. He emphasised that citizens can strengthen the nation only by remaining united.

Anil Nautiyal also shared with the gathering the developmental initiatives being undertaken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, including the launch of the ‘Vande Bharat’ train, which is setting new benchmarks in national progress.