Ukhand’s identity is also rooted in cleanliness: Minister Subodh Uniyal

‘Plastic Se Punya’ event held in Doon

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 25 May: An event under the “Sparsh Ganga Abhiyan”, featuring the “Plastic Se Punya” campaign led by Dr Arushi Nishank, was successfully organised today at the Town Hall Auditorium, here. The event witnessed the presence of several distinguished guests from the Government of Uttarakhand and various sections of society.

The programme was attended by Cabinet Minister Subodh Uniyal, Dehradun Mayor Saurabh Thapliyal, Omprakash Jamdagni, and SS Bhandari, among other dignitaries. The event was chaired by Dr Arushi Nishank, Founder of the “Plastic Se Punya” campaign and National Convenor of the Sparsh Ganga Abhiyan.

On this occasion, all the dignitaries appreciated the innovative and awareness-driven initiative launched by Dr Arushi Nishank and described it as a much-needed movement for Uttarakhand, especially for the Char Dham pilgrimage routes.

In his address, Cabinet Minister Subodh Uniyal stated that Uttarakhand’s identity is not only rooted in religious faith but also in its cleanliness, natural beauty, and spiritual environment. He described the “Plastic Se Punya” campaign as a unique effort to emotionally connect people with environmental conservation. He added that when cleanliness is associated with service and virtue, society naturally comes forward to participate. Praising Dr Arushi Nishank, he said that youth-led awareness campaigns like this are truly inspiring for Uttarakhand.

Mayor Saurabh Thapliyal termed the campaign an inspiring initiative that connects youth and pilgrims with environmental protection. Meanwhile, Omprakash Jamdagni said that the campaign would become an effective medium to further Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of “Swachh Bharat” and a “Plastic-Free India”.

Addressing the gathering, Dr Arushi said that the Char Dham Yatra is not merely a religious pilgrimage but also a symbol of reverence towards Devbhoomi and nature. She stated that the objective of the “Plastic Se Punya” campaign is to make people understand that cleanliness is not just a responsibility, but also a spiritual service and an act of virtue.

She further stated that, in the future, the campaign would be expanded extensively across Char Dham pilgrimage routes, Ganga ghats, and various religious and tourist destinations across Uttarakhand. Through plastic collection drives, recycling initiatives, and public awareness campaigns, continuous efforts will be made towards building a plastic-free Uttarakhand.

Dr Arushi also mentioned that the initiative is inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s missions of “Swachh Bharat Abhiyan”, “Namami Gange”, and the vision of a “Single-Use Plastic-Free India”. She appealed to pilgrims and youth to actively participate in preserving the sanctity and cleanliness of Devbhoomi.

Dr Arushi is an actress, film producer, social activist, and environmentalist. She serves as the National Convenor of the “Sparsh Ganga Abhiyan” and is the Founder of the “Plastic Se Punya” campaign. For her remarkable contributions in the fields of environmental conservation, women empowerment, and social service, she has been honoured on several national and international platforms, including Forbes Middle East. Through initiatives associated with the United Nations, she continues to promote sustainable development and India’s cultural heritage at the global level. She also represented India at the Cannes Film Festival in 2025.