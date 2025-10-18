U’khand’s Shiv Agarwal leads Team India to victory at Mercedes-Benz Golf League

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 17 Oct: A record 60,000 golfers from 60 countries participated in the International Golf League organised by German automobile manufacturer Mercedes-Benz between 10 and 12 October. Of these, 180 players, one from each participating country, emerged victorious in their respective national finals and qualified for the World Finals, held at the Der Oschberghof Golf & Country Club in Germany.

Representing India, Shiv Agarwal, director of a leading pharmaceutical company based in Haridwar, Uttarakhand, secured his place in the World Finals after winning the national final held in Pune.

In a remarkable achievement, Shiv Agarwal led Team India to a historic victory, defeating finalists from 60 countries in the World Final. This triumph marks the first-ever win for India in the 24-year history of the tournament, creating a proud moment for both the nation and the state of Uttarakhand. The victory has been widely celebrated as a testament to India’s growing presence in international golf, and Shiv Agarwal’s performance has been hailed as an unprecedented milestone, inspiring aspiring golfers across the country.