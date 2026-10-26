Virasat Mahotsav-2026: Raja Randhir Singh Remembered at Antara Senior Living

Garhwal Post Bureau

DEHRADUN, 24 Oct: During the morning session of the Virasat Mahotsav-2026, organised by the REACH organisation, a tribute was paid to the late Raja Randhir Singh . At the memorial meeting and symposium held on this occasion at Antara Senior Living in Purukul, the organisation’s chief organiser and founder/president, RK Singh , along with classical and folk artist Pandit Sajan Mishra and several other eminent personalities, paid tribute to late Raja Randhir Singh with tearful eyes and shared their thoughts.

Pandit Sajan Mishra, while remembering late Raja Randhir Singh on behalf of the Virasat Mahotsav, said that late Raja Randhir Singh was truly a man with a very large heart, and the precious days and important moments spent with him could never be forgotten. Sajan Mishra said that, in his lifetime, he had never known a king like late Raja Randhir Singh . He also said that memories of hunting with Raja Randhir Singh and sharing various jokes and conversations with him still brought tears to his eyes. Pandit Sajan Mishra described late Raja Ranveer Singh as a person with a large heart, a great personality who always kept others happy and helped them.

REACH organisation founder and president RK Singh said that late Raja Randhir Singh was a great personality who had considerable sympathy and affection for people, and that he also had a distinctly cheerful and affectionate inclination towards “ Virasat .” RK Singh said that Randhir Singh won everyone’s hearts through his manner of speaking and his humorous and satirical style. As several stories, moments, and days spent with the late Raja Randhir Singh were remembered and shared during the symposium, everyone’s eyes filled with tears. On this occasion, other speakers also paid tribute to him. A documentary on Raja Randhir Singh was also screened at the memorial meeting, and it was said that the loss caused by his passing could never be forgotten.