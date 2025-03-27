Work from Home: Benefits & Challenges

Dr AK Srivastava

“To be able to work at home successfully takes all of the following: motivation, perseverance, work, good habits, no excuses, balance, accountability, and action.” – Byron Pulsifer

During the recent Pandemic Covid-19, the world witnessed many new things, and many new terms like social distancing, virtual meeting and work from home, etc., came into universal circulation. It was necessary to break the chain of spreading infection in order to defeat this fatal disease, which seemed to shatter the confidence of humanity. It was becoming challenging to run schools, colleges, markets and offices. Hence, a new concept “work from home” was introduced to minimise the damage to human lives and resources. Now the pandemic has gone, it has left its impressions and scripts everywhere. The concept of working from home was a necessity and compulsion. Now it is a matter of convenience, and it continues to stay in our system, but it has many pros and cons. In this article, we would like to discuss the benefits and challenges of working from home and working in offices.

Most leading companies all over the world continue to allow their employees to work from home because this really helps both employees and employers. It is a new normal and it has adjusted very well to our system. First of all, it offers a lot of flexibility, convenience, and enhances the comfort level of employees. They can stay at home and handle their official and professional obligations at the time that suits them best. Some professionals like to work in the morning and others may wish to work in the quiet of the night. Employees can determine the duration of work according to their load of work. The quiet and comfortable atmosphere at home allows them to concentrate nicely leading to the best results.

WFH saves travelling time and expenses for employees. On average, an employee spends half an hour to one hour commuting from home to the office. It also involves fuel expenses, unnecessary hassles like traffic jams and pollution. Such inconveniences are defeated when one is working from home.

When one works from home, one can establish a balance between one’s family obligations and professional output. On the one side, one can feel relaxed paying attention to children or ailing parents; on the other hand, one can give long sittings, and concentrate on complex official problems as one is free from many other family needs. The sheer presence of an individual can help one look after many needs at home.

When we work in the office, we have many distractions like countering the insincere attitude of colleagues and groupism. These days it is difficult to reach on time due to traffic congestion and if one fails to punch the bio-metric machine, one is sure to face a salary cut. Moreover, attending long meetings and seminars consumes a good amount of time.

A survey indicates that almost 25 percent of employees are ready to face a ten percent salary reduction if they are allowed to work from home. Employees can customise their workspace in the most suitable corner of their house using furniture, cushions and lights of their choice. One can take a break for coffee or a short nap as and when required.

Similarly, WFH is beneficial for employers also as it saves many financial burdens like paying office rent, electric charges, water tax, expenses on furniture and cleanliness of office. The employer can also avoid the problem of absenteeism because the employee has to complete the work according to his or her convenience in a given time frame.

There are several disadvantages also if an employee is allowed to work from home. First of all, there is no supervision or control of management. No one knows who is working at home. Many times, someone else may handle important work at home in place of a competent employee. This may reduce the quality of work.

When we work in an office, we can discuss our problems with experienced and senior colleagues. No one is perfect and others’ suggestions can help us find the best remedy. Collaborating with other employees can be part of our training and learning process.

When we work in the office, we adhere to punctuality and disciplined routine. This is a vital point in our professionalism. Peer pressure, dress code and official setting motivate us to do our best. Socialising, meeting new employees and communicating with a variety of experienced and seasoned professionals enhances professional acumen and sense of commitment.

In offices, we have all the equipment, facilities and assistance of technology like fast internet, computers and photocopy machines, etc. Such facilities are certainly limited at home.

When we work from home, we have a very thin line between work and home. We tend to get lazy and ignore deadlines. Moreover, it is fun to work in an office and interact with colleagues and a variety of people every day. Human interaction makes us more creative, friendly and we develop new ideas. Face to face interaction develops warmth among colleagues and reduces many tensions.

When we work in the office, we attend many meetings, workshops, interaction sessions and social functions. All these things have a positive impact on our mental health. We are more in tune with the culture of the company and the expectations of employers.

Finally, we can say that there are many pros and cons of working from home and working in the office. Employers can maintain a good balance according to the needs of employees and the work culture of their institution. It is also a good idea to allow employees to work from home for a few days and then return to an office setting. But it is certain that the pandemic has introduced a new concept of work in our culture. It is said that every cloud has a silver line.

Going back to the office every day doesn’t seem attractive. And never going back to an office again seems tragic.” – Evan Williams