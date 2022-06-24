Yoga can transform people & the world: Dhami

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 21 Jun: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami today participated in a Yoga programme held on the occasion of the 8th International Yoga Day by the Department of AYUSH and AYUSH Education at Parmarth Niketan in Rishikesh. Dhami performed Yoga in the presence of thousands of persons and also addressed the gathering. To make the citizen aware of yoga, and for including yoga in the daily routine, the Chief Minister was presented the Ganga Award by Parmarth Niketan. Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami extended greetings and best wishes on International Yoga Day to the thousands present. He said that, due to the visionary thinking of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Yoga had reached the common people now. He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken Yoga to every corner of the world. Chief Minister Dhami added that, to keep both body and mind healthy and derive other benefits as well, one ought to include Yoga in one’s regular routine. He said that Yoga had the potential to transform the condition of the whole body as well as bring positive changes in life. The practice of yoga connected the body, breath and mind. He said that, since time immemorial, sages had adopted yoga. In their power and success, Yoga and meditation had a major role to play.

The Chief Minister described the city of Rishikesh as the land of Yoga, Dharma, Culture and Ayush. He said that, just as Mother Ganga from Rishikesh is giving life to the whole country, similarly the message of Yoga from Rishikesh is also spreading across the whole world. He said that yoga had now become a global practice. Yoga is not only just for any individual, but for entire humanity. He reminded that, this year, the theme of International Yoga Day, “Yoga for humanity”, also shows the positive elements of yoga for all.

Dhami added that the policy of India has always been to move forward on the basis of truth and justice and it is a living example of service to humanity. After the Corona period, a mega scale vaccination was carried out in India, and by distributing the vaccine across the world, India had sent across a strong message for humanity. India has always given the message of the spirit of ‘Sarve Bhavantu Sukhinah, Sarve Santu Niramaya’, wishing all living beings happiness and well-being.

Dhami asserted that, by the 25th year of state formation, the government is committed to making Uttarakhand one of the leading states in the country in various fields like yoga, culture and tourism. For this, the state government is working with determination and commitment. All the departments had been directed to prepare a roadmap for development works for the next 10 years. He said that, in the coming times, the government is committed to providing better facilities for tourism in Rishikesh region.

He added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has described the third decade of the 21st century as the decade of Uttarakhand, and that the Union and the state government are working continuously together. Saluting the enthusiasm of thousands of people who came to do yoga, he thanked them for participating in the grand ceremony.

On this occasion, Dhami also bathed in the Ganga River at the Ganga Ghat in Parmarth Niketan.

Head of the Parmarth Niketan, Swami Chidanand Saraswati said in his address that a strong message of yoga is being given from the banks of the Ganga in Rishikesh, which is known as the capital of yoga. Yoga removed the taboos and obstacles from the mind and the brain and connected everyone with love, trust, harmony. He said that the Chief Minister, by participating in yoga along with his family members, had sent a strong message that the entire family ought to participate in Yoga.

On the occasion, Cabinet Minister Premchand Aggarwal, Cabinet Minister Subodh Uniyal, MLA Renu Bisht, MLA Durgeshwar Lal, Sadhvi Bhagwati, Pauri MLA Rajkumar, Secretary, Tourism, Dilip Jawalkar, Secretary, AYUSH, Dr Pankaj Pandey, DGP Ashok Kumar, District Magistrate, Pauri Garhwal, Dr Vijay Kumar Jogdande, Senior Superintendent of Police, Pauri, Yashwant Singh Chauhan, CDO Sunil Kumar Joshi, Prashant Kumar Arya, (Vice Chancellor, Uttarakhand Ayurved University), Dr Arun Kumar Tripathi (Director, Ayurvedic and Unani Services Uttarakhand) and folk singers Pritam Bharatwan and Basanti Bisht and others were also present.