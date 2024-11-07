10th World Ayurveda Congress & Arogya Expo to be held in U’khand from 12 to 15 Dec

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 5 Nov: In a meeting held at the Secretariat today regarding the arrangements for the holding of the 10th World Ayurveda Congress and Arogya Expo in the state, Chief Secretary Radha Raturi directed the AYUSH, Tourism, Public Works, Culture, Transport, Higher Education and Medical Education Departments to finalise the preparations.

Describing the event as a historic and golden opportunity, Chief Secretary Raturi directed that the achievements of the state in the field of Ayurveda should be showcased during this Congress. She asked the officials ensure the participation of all AYUSH stakeholders, Ayurvedic educational institutions, enterprises and state and central level organisations, people associated with medicinal plant sector, AYUSH health care and international representatives during this event. So far, 4501 national and international level delegates have registered for the upcoming World Ayurveda Congress to be held in Dehradun. Registration for delegates is open till 15 November.

Chief Secretary Raturi also asked the District Magistrate, Dehradun, to nominate nodal officers soon for various arrangements for the Congress, which she wanted to be foolproof. The Public Works Department was instructed to make proper arrangements and necessary repairs of the venue and other related roads. She directed the Culture Department to conduct various cultural programmes during the event. The Transport Department has been instructed to arrange special buses for the movement of guests and to manage traffic.

The 10th World Ayurveda Congress and Arogya Expo is proposed to be held in Uttarakhand from 12 to 15 December. The World Ayurveda Congress is a platform established by the World Ayurveda Foundation, which aims to promote Ayurveda globally. The first World Ayurveda Congress was organised in Kochi in 2002 as an outreach programme. After this, the World Ayurveda Congress has been held every two years in Pune, Jaipur, Bangalore, Bhopal, Delhi, Kolkata and Ahmedabad, helping to promote Ayurveda and publicising it at the global level. In the upcoming 10th World Ayurveda Congress and Arogya Expo, representatives, institutions, organisations, NGOs related to AYUSH and Ayurveda sector from all over the country as well as various countries of Europe, Africa, Asia, Latin America, South-East Asia will participate. The theme of the 10th World Ayurveda Congress and Arogya Expo is “Digital Health”.

Secretaries Ravinath Raman, Dipendra Kumar Chaudhary, Additional Secretary Vijay Kumar Jogdande and officials of the departments concerned were present at the meeting.