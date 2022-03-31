168 units of blood donated at SJVN camp

Shimla, 30 Mar: Nand Lal Sharma, Chairman & Managing Director, SJVN, inaugurated a Blood Donation Camp organised at the Corporate Headquarters, here. The camp was inaugurated in the presence of Director (Personnel) Geeta Kapur, Director (Civil) SP Bansal, Director (Finance) AK Singh and Director (Electrical) Sushil Sharma. The Chief Patron of Satluj Shri Ladies Club, Lalita Sharma, and other office bearers of the club were also present with members and office bearers of the club. The camp was organised in association with IGMC Blood Bank, Shimla.

On this occasion, CMD Sharma said that SJVN has been adopting various welfare measures for society. Sharma stated that, in today’s camp, the all time record of blood units from Corporate Office Shimla has been broken with 174 registrations and 168 donations. He stated that, as always, SJVNites have been front runners in voluntary contribution to society. He further said that there could be no better service to humanity than Blood Donation and, during the current financial year, SJVNites have donated more than 600 units of blood at various camps organised at different projects and offices of SJVN.

Lalita Sharma was one of the first donors at the camp today.

As many as 168 units of blood were donated by the employees, their family members, Satluj Shri Ladies Club, Shimla, and contractual workers, who enthusiastically volunteered for this life saving cause. As recognition of the efforts by the donors, mementos were presented to the donors by senior officers of SJVN.

Dr Shivani Sood, Dr Meghna along with the team from Blood Bank, Indira Gandhi Medical College, Shimla, with the help of the volunteers from SJVN, conducted the camp successfully.