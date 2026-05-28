Dhami participates in launch of Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s book ‘Apnapan’ in Delhi

Garhwal Post Bureau

New Delhi, 26 May: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami participated in the book release ceremony of Union Minister of Agriculture, Farmers’ Welfare and Rural Development, Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s newly published book ‘Apnapan – Narendra Modi Sang Mere Anubhav’ in New Delhi today.

Former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda also graced the event.

‘Apnapan’ is an inspiring work in which Shivraj Singh Chouhan vividly narrates his experiences of working with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in various capacities. The book presents significant ideas on leadership, service, good governance and nation-building in a simple yet impactful manner.

On this occasion, CM Dhami congratulated Shivraj Singh Chouhan on the publication of the book and described it as a source of inspiration for society.

Among those also present on the occasion were Chief Ministers of different states, several Union Ministers, Members of Parliament, (MPs), MLAs, social workers, writers, journalists and other distinguished personalities.