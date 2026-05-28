Industrialists are the backbone of the state’s economic development: Subodh Uniyal

KGCCI announces establishment of Garhwal Zone Chapter in Dehradun

By Radhika Nagrath

Dehradun, 26 May: The Garhwal Chapter of the Kumaon Garhwal Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KGCCI) was established at a solemn ceremony held at a local hotel in Dehradun. The event was inaugurated by Principal Secretary RK Sudhanshu by lighting a lamp. Cabinet Minister Subodh Uniyal and Sudhanshu presented KGCCI membership certificates to the newly appointed President of the Garhwal Chapter, Manmohan Bhardwaj, and 19 members of his team.

Speaking on the occasion, Subodh Uniyal stated that the state government has always had a positive and supportive attitude towards industry in Uttarakhand, which is why prominent industrialists from both India and abroad have established industries in Uttarakhand. He added that the Pushkar Singh Dhami government in Uttarakhand has played a significant role in establishing industries worth ₹1 lakh crore. He emphasized that industries are the backbone of the state’s economic development.

RK Sudhanshu, stated that Uttarakhand has a favorable environment for the establishment of industries, which is why the state has experienced rapid industrialization.

KGCCI President Pawan Agarwal said that for the industrial development of Uttarakhand state, the law and order situation in the state is good and industrialists are getting a good environment. He said that we will expand our organization on a large scale in Garhwal division. KGCCI Garhwal Chapter President Manmohan Bhardwaj said that the organization will be expanded in Garhwal division and his organization will provide full support to the state government for industrial development.

More than 150 industrialists from across the state participated in the event. The program concluded with the national anthem.

Pawan Agarwal, President of the Kumaon Garhwal Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KGCCI), informed that the KGCCI was established in 1987, before the formation of the state of Uttarakhand, with the aim of encouraging industrial development in the Kumaon and Garhwal divisions of the then Uttar Pradesh and providing a strong platform to industries. Today, the KGCCI is established as Uttarakhand’s oldest and leading industrial organization and continues to play an important and influential role in the state’s industrial development.

He said that after the formation of Uttarakhand, the KGCCI played a significant role in the Central Government providing the state with a special industrial package in 2003. The organization has served as an effective bridge between industries and the state and central governments, effectively communicating the problems and needs of industries to the government and administration.

KGCCI actively participates in various important committees of the state and central governments, contributing to the formulation of industry-friendly policies, the resolution of industrial problems, and the development of a positive industrial environment. The organization has always been committed to the protection, preservation, and overall development of industrial interests.

Additionally, the Chamber periodically organizes seminars, workshops, and training programs with experts on various industry-related topics. Members are also regularly updated on government regulations, notifications, policies, and other important information.

Agarwal said that for a long time, there was a felt need to establish a dedicated “Garhwal Zone Chapter” of KGCCI in Dehradun to provide quick and effective solutions to the problems of the industries of Garhwal region and to give new impetus to the regional industrial development.

This important initiative was formalized in the august presence of Subodh Uniyal, RK Sudhanshu, and other distinguished guests.

He expressed confidence that the establishment of Garhwal Zone Chapter in Dehradun will further strengthen better coordination, communication and cooperation between the industries and the state government and will provide a new direction to the industrial development of the Garhwal region.

Agarwal said that industries play a vital role in the state’s economic development, revenue growth, and large-scale employment generation. Therefore, maintaining cordial and strong relations between the government and industries is essential.

He assured that KGCCI will continue to work for the industrial development, progress and prosperity of the state of Uttarakhand in the future by acting as a strong bridge between the industries and the government.

On this occasion, many industrialists and dignitaries including Senior Vice President of KGCCI Ramesh Kumar Mishra, General Secretary Nitin Agarwal, Chairman Garhwal Zone Manmohan Bhardwaj, Treasurer Ankit Bansal, outgoing President Ashok Bansal were present.