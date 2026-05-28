SDRF, NDRF intensify rescue ops, medical support amid heavy rush at Kedarnath

Char Dham Yatra

Kedarnath, May 26 (IANS): Amid the continuously rising number of pilgrims visiting Kedarnath Dham during the ongoing Char Dham Yatra, teams from the district administration, District Disaster Response Force (DDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) remain actively engaged in rescue and medical assistance operations to ensure the safety of devotees.

On Tuesday morning, two ailing pilgrims were safely shifted to the Kedarnath helipad through a coordinated rescue operation and later airlifted to higher medical centres for advanced treatment.

In the first incident, Arvind Kumar, a 66-year-old resident of Gaya in Bihar, was transported from Vivekananda Hospital to the Kedarnath helipad at around 8:05 A.M. by a joint team of SDRF, DDRF, and NDRF personnel after he complained of a fracture in his left arm. Following initial medical attention, he was referred to a higher medical centre through helicopter services for further treatment.

In another case, Lalita, a 70-year-old resident of Latur in Maharashtra, was shifted from Vivekananda Hospital to the helipad at around 9:10 A.M. after she reportedly experienced rapid heartbeat, breathing difficulty, and fever. Acting swiftly, the rescue teams coordinated with the district administration and arranged for her to be airlifted to a higher medical facility for advanced treatment.

Officials said that throughout the Kedarnath pilgrimage season, rescue and emergency response teams remain deployed round-the-clock to handle medical emergencies and provide immediate assistance to devotees undertaking the difficult Himalayan pilgrimage. Authorities have intensified arrangements this year due to the massive influx of pilgrims visiting the Char Dham shrines.

Meanwhile, the pilgrimage to Badrinath Dham in Uttarakhand has witnessed an unprecedented surge in the number of devotees this year. Within just one month of the opening of the temple gates, more than 5.56 lakh devotees have visited the shrine and offered prayers to Lord Badri Vishal, breaking all previous records.

According to officials, the scale of the rush can be understood from the fact that over 60,000 devotees visited Badrinath in the last two days alone. Around 33,000 pilgrims reached the temple on Friday, while more than 32,000 devotees visited on Saturday.

The previous record for the highest number of pilgrims visiting Badrinath within a month was set in 2019, when nearly 5.50 lakh devotees arrived at the shrine. The latest figures have surpassed that record after almost six years. In comparison, nearly 4.50 lakh pilgrims had visited Badrinath during the same period in 2023.

Officials described the record turnout as a reflection of the unwavering faith and devotion of pilgrims towards Lord Badrinath and the Char Dham pilgrimage.

The Char Dham Yatra is considered one of the most sacred pilgrimages in Hinduism and holds immense spiritual significance for devotees. The yatra includes visits to four revered Himalayan shrines — Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath, and Badrinath — all located in the mountainous regions of Uttarakhand.

According to Hindu beliefs, these shrines are associated with four major Deities and natural elements. Yamunotri is dedicated to Goddess Yamuna, Gangotri to Goddess Ganga, Kedarnath to Lord Shiva, and Badrinath to Lord Vishnu.