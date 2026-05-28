Mussoorie Rotary Club distributes Scholarships to 85 Meritorious Students

Garhwal Post Bureau

Mussoorie, 26 May: During the annual scholarship awards ceremony organised by the Rotary Club of Mussoorie, today, scholarships worth over Rs 3 lakh were awarded to 85 meritorious students this year. The objective of the programme was to encourage talented students from Hindi-medium schools to pursue higher education and to provide them with financial assistance. During the ceremony, the students’ achievements were honoured, and they were inspired to strive for a bright future.

The event was organised under the leadership of the President of the Rotary Club of Mussoorie, Deepak Agarwal. Rotary District 3038 Governor, Rotarian Ravi Prakash, attended as the Chief Guest, accompanied by his wife. They were joined by Rotary Zonal Head, Rotarian Tapan Kaushik, and his wife. The programme was anchored by the Director of Community Service, Rotarian Rajat Agarwal. He announced that, this year, scholarships were awarded to the top-ranking students from Hindi-medium schools across grades 8 through 12. In particular, the overall topper of Mussoorie from Class 10, as well as the top three students from the Science, Commerce, and Arts streams of Class 12, were honoured with individual scholarships of Rs 11,000 each. During the ceremony, the Chairman of the Scholarship Committee, PP Shailendra Karanwal, presented detailed information regarding the project.

Appreciating the initiative, Chief Guest Ravi Prakash stated that education serves as the strongest foundation for building both society and the nation. He remarked that the Rotary Club’s initiative to encourage meritorious students is a commendable endeavour that significantly boosts the students’ self-confidence to excel further in life. He also praised the meticulous arrangements made for the event, as well as the large turnout of students, teachers, and parents. Special mention was also made during the programme of those individuals who have consistently extended their support as ‘Friends of Rotary,’ with Harshada Vora being a prominent figure among them.

Teachers from various schools, media representatives, and a large number of Rotarians were present on this occasion. Several dignitaries were present at the ceremony, including PDG Ranbir Singh, PE Ashwani Mittal, PP Manoranjan Tripathi, PP Pramod Sahni, PP Alok Mehrotra, PP DK Jain, PP NK Sahni, PP Suresh Agarwal, PP Suvigya Sabarwal, PP Vipul Mittal, PP Vinesh Sanghal, PP Manmohan Karanwal, Rotarian Ashok Kohli, Mayur Garg, Shivam Agarwal, Yogita Goyal, and Rajat Agarwal. The Rotary Club of Mussoorie has long been active in the fields of education, healthcare, and social service.