Administration cracks down on illegal mining in Mussoorie

By Sunil Sonker

Mussoorie, 26 May: The impact of persistent concerns raised regarding illegal mining in Mussoorie and the prominent coverage these issues have received in the media is now becoming visible on the ground. On Tuesday morning, a joint team comprising officials from the administration, the Mining Department, and the Mussoorie-Dehradun Development Authority (MDDA) visited various areas across Mussoorie to inspect illegal mining activities. The joint team investigated ongoing mining operations in several localities—including Padmini Niwas near the Gandhi Chowk area, Camel Back Road, and Bhatta Village—and verified the necessary documents held by the individuals involved.

During the inspection, the Mining Department issued clear directives stating that no mining activity of any kind is to be undertaken without proper authorisation. Reports suggest that certain individuals in Mussoorie are engaging in hill-cutting and excavation work without the requisite approval from the Mining Department, thereby disrupting the ecological balance. Furthermore, in several locations, unauthorised cutting and soil removal along roadsides are causing roads to narrow, consequently increasing the risk of traffic congestion and accidents. Taking the matter seriously, Mussoorie Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Rahul Anand has directed the Mining Department, the MDDA, and the local administration to conduct regular joint enforcement operations. He emphasised that while Mussoorie is renowned nationwide for its natural beauty and ecological significance, certain individuals—driven by personal self-interest—are flouting regulations to engage in illegal mining and encroachment attempts; such actions, he asserted, will not be tolerated under any circumstances. The SDM affirmed that the administration is maintaining constant vigilance over illegal construction and mining activities, and strict action will be taken against offenders in accordance with the law. He reiterated that environmental conservation and the preservation of Mussoorie’s unique identity remain top priorities for the administration.

Meanwhile, Pankaj, the Assistant Mining Supervisor, stated that inspection drives have been launched across various parts of Mussoorie in compliance with directives issued by senior officials. He added that a detailed report based on the findings of these inspections will be compiled and submitted to higher authorities, serving as the basis for subsequent administrative action. Welcoming this action by the administration, locals stated that, if such regular inspections and strict enforcement continue, illegal mining and the exploitation of the hills in Mussoorie can be curbed to a significant extent.