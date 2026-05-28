NSG team led by Doonite Major Akhilesh Bhatt scales Mt Everest

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 26 May: Uttarakhand has once again demonstrated that no summit is too high when courage is unwavering. A 16-member team of the National Security Guard (NSG) led by Dehradun resident Major Akhilesh Bhatt successfully scaled Mount Everest at 8,848.86 metres on 23 May 2026 at 3:26 a.m. Nepal time, creating history. Reaching the peak from Kathmandu in just 20 days is a rare record in the annals of Everest expeditions.

The expedition was commanded by Major Akhilesh Bhatt of Indrapur, Dehradun, originally from Ghansali in Tehri Garhwal and son of Dinesh Prasad Bhatt. He was assisted by Subedar Suresh Kumar Bebni of Kandai village, Pauri Garhwal, who served as Deputy Leader and is the son of Shambhu Prasad Bebni. Other Uttarakhand soldiers who reached the summit included Naik Rahul Singh of Sera village, Chamoli, son of Kunwar Singh, Naik Pankaj Singh Dosad of Lveshal village, Almora, son of Kesar Singh Dosad, and Commando Gautam Butola of Uttarkashi.

This achievement was not sudden. It may be recalled that in October 2025, under the leadership of Major Bhatt, the team had earlier also scaled Mount Satopanth at 7,075 metres in the Garhwal Himalayas. They later undertook extreme winter snow training with Dogra Scouts in Lahaul-Spiti and conquered Mount Kanamo at 5,975 metres. Months of planning, military discipline and technical precision paved the way for the Everest triumph.

The success is not merely NSG’s victory but a testament to the courage and leadership of Devbhoomi. These soldiers, nurtured in the lap of the mountains, have shown the world that when the sons of Uttarakhand resolve, even Everest bows. The expedition has sent a powerful message to the youth of the state that discipline and determination can make every goal attainable. An NSG spokesperson said the mission exemplifies the organisation’s motto of ‘Sarvatra Sarvottam Suraksha’. The manner in which Major Bhatt and the Uttarakhand soldiers guided the team to the summit in adverse conditions stands as an inspiration for every Indian. The Uttarakhand government has praised the brave sons of the soil who made Uttarakhand proud by scaling the world’s highest peak and unfurling the tricolour there.