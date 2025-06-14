18-year-old celebrates birthday under water!

By Radhika Nagrath

Haridwar, 13 Jun: Areen Srivastav, a young and passionate adventurer from Uttarakhand, has achieved a remarkable feat by earning two prestigious scuba diving certifications from the Professional Association of Diving Instructors (PADI) — Open Water Diver and Advanced Open Water Diver certified by Adhyatma Tiwari of Dive Andaman (India) Pvt Ltd.

What makes this accomplishment even more extraordinary is that Areen completed his PADI Open Water certification before turning 18. He celebrated his 18th birthday by successfully completing the Advanced Open Water course just two days later showcasing his determination, discipline, and love for the ocean.

The PADI Open Water Diver certification, awarded on 3 June 2025, marks Areen’s initiation into the diving world, equipping him with essential skills such as buoyancy control, mask clearing, and underwater breathing. This globally recognised certification allows him to dive independently to depths of up to 18 metres (60 feet).

On 5 June, Areen further advanced his diving expertise by earning the PADI Advanced Open Water Diver certification, enabling him to dive deeper up to 30 metres (100 feet) and handle more complex underwater environments. The course included mandatory deep and navigation dives, as well as three adventure dives of his choice, selected to broaden his experience and confidence underwater.

“This achievement is not just about diving; it’s about stepping outside your comfort zone, learning to trust your instincts, and connecting deeply with the natural world,” Areen said after receiving his certificates.

Hailing from the serene landscapes of Uttarakhand, Areen’s journey to the depths of the Andaman Sea reflects the aspirations of many young Indians eager to explore beyond boundaries both geographical and personal. His certification under the guidance of seasoned instructor Adhyatma Tiwari and Dive Andaman adds a professional edge to his profile as a young diver.

With this milestone, Areen Srivastav not only becomes one of the youngest PADI-certified advanced divers in his region but also sets an inspiring example for youth aiming to combine adventure with discipline and lifelong learning.