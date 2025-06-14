Gov reviews Academic & Administrative Progress of Kumaon University

Garhwal Post Bureau

Nainital, 13 Jun: Governor Lt General Gurmit Singh (Retd) in his capacity as Chancellor conducted a comprehensive review of the academic and administrative activities at Kumaon University, Nainital (DSB Campus) on Friday, during a meeting with Directors and Heads of Departments.

The faculty heads and directors gave detailed presentations on research, innovation, ongoing projects, challenges, and future plans within their respective departments. The Governor appreciated the ongoing efforts and encouraged all departments to continue striving for excellence.

He emphasised that the university should not be content with minor achievements but should aim for sustained excellence through high-quality education and innovation. He highlighted the unique identity of Kumaon University and stressed the need to further strengthen it.

The Governor lauded the work being done by local self-help groups and suggested they be supported through hand-holding and technical guidance to connect them to the market. He directed the university to organise special seminars focused on e-commerce and digital marketing for women self-help groups. Citing Uttarakhand’s vast potential in areas like mushroom cultivation, kiwi, honey, and aroma products, he urged the university to engage in research and innovation that could contribute to strengthening the state’s economy.

Commending the DSB campus for maintaining a tobacco-free environment, the Governor praised the efforts in research and innovation and applauded the Vice-Chancellor and university administration for their teamwork.

On this occasion, the Governor honoured several academic and non-academic staff members for their outstanding contributions. Among the awardees were Campus Director Prof Neeta Bora Sharma, Dean, Student Welfare, Prof Sanjay Pant, Chief Proctor Prof HCS Bisht, Prof Savitri Kaira, Dr Mahendra Rana, Dr Laxman Singh Rautela, and Pankaj. The Governor also released the university’s newsletter Vimarsh.

Earlier, the Governor visited the Nano Science and Geology Departments of the DSB campus. He inspected the WRM (Waste Recycling Module) pilot plant, where waste plastics and tires are recycled to produce materials like graphene. He interacted with researchers and scientists at the Nano Innovation Lab and appreciated their ongoing research efforts.

During his tour of the Geology Laboratory, the Governor observed rare fossils, including a Jurassic-era dinosaur egg, fossilised elephant teeth millions of years old, and volcanic rocks from Bhimtal. He also visited the Petrology Lab of the Geology Section. Upon arrival at the DSB campus, the Governor was presented with a Guard of Honour by the 5 UP Naval Unit NCC Cadets and took time to encourage the cadets.

Present on the occasion were Vice-Chancellor Prof Diwan S Rawat, Campus Director Prof Neeta Bora Sharma, Registrar Dr MS Mandrawal, Dean, Student Welfare, Prof Sanjay Pant, Chief Proctor Prof HCS Bisht, Prof Rajeev, Prof Nand Gopal Sahu, Dr Ritesh Sah, Prof Rajneesh Pandey, Prof Atul Joshi, Prof MS Mawdi, Prof AK Singh, Dr Mahendra Rana, Dr Teerath Kumar, and others.