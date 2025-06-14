Issue of improvement in state’s crematoriums raised with CM

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 13 Jun: Veteran journalist Neeraj Kohli paid a courtesy call on Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami at his official residence, here, on Monday, during which he discussed some social issues related to the state in the public interest. He especially requested the CM to rejuvenate, construct and beautify the Mokshadhams / crematoriums of the state. He told CM that most of the Mokshadhams in the state are being run by social and religious organisations with their limited resources, so there is a great lack of essential facilities there, whereas in Haryana, the state government is beautifying the Mokshadhams and constructing new ones as per the requirement under the “Shivdham Yojana”. Similarly, in Himachal Pradesh, the government there is constructing and beautifying the crematoriums under the “Mokshadham Yojana”. CM Dhami assured that work will be done soon in this direction in Uttarakhand.