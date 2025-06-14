“New Educational Revolution begins in Maganpur, Kishanpur areas of Kotdwar”

Garhwal Post Bureau

Kotdwar, 13 Jun: Today, an inspection team led by Akshita Chaudhary, Principal of Kendriya Vidyalaya, Lansdowne, visited the proposed school campus in Kotdwar to thoroughly examine the facilities including water, electricity, cleanliness, and classroom infrastructure. The team expressed satisfaction and instructed that the admission process be initiated from the coming week.

This historic initiative is the result of the efforts and vision of the Speaker of the Uttarakhand Assembly, Ritu Khanduri Bhushan. Under her guidance, this long-awaited dream is now turning into reality. From securing approval for the project to ensuring the completion of all administrative formalities required to begin school operations, she has shown relentless commitment.

Today marked a moment of pride and celebration for the local residents as Rajkiya Inter College Kishanpur officially signed the land documents to facilitate the operation of the Kendriya Vidyalaya. The Speaker has issued clear instructions that no negligence or delay in the functioning of the school will be tolerated, and that all necessary arrangements must be completed on time.

The inspection team also met Kotdwar’s Sub-Divisional Magistrate Sakshi Upadhyay, requesting the expeditious completion of administrative procedures. Instructions were also given to the Electricity and Water Departments to promptly provide new connections for the school.

Throughout the day, a large number of local residents visited the school premises. Many parents came with their children to inquire about the admission process, clearly reflecting the immense enthusiasm and trust the public has in the establishment of this institution.

Among those present on this important occasion were Akshita Chaudhary, Ramesh Chandra Sharma (In-charge, Kendriya Vidyalaya Kotdwar), Subodh Dhyani (Principal, Rajkiya Inter College, Kishanpur), along with several other dignitaries.

The people of Kotdwar Assembly Constituency expressed their gratitude to Speaker Ritu Khanduri Bhushan, under whose leadership this historic step in the field of education has become possible. This Kendriya Vidyalaya is set to become a milestone in delivering quality education to future generations.