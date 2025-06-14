I Cry for You, My Doon…

By Rinku Singh

For eight years, Dehradun has been my home—a city once celebrated for its natural beauty, cleanliness, and greenery. However, over time, the rapid deterioration has been nothing short of painful to witness. What was once a lush, green paradise has now become a shadow of its former self. As a senior citizen of 71, my heart bleeds to see what’s happening to this city.

The decline is evident across the board. The speed at which things have worsened is alarming, from the disappearance of greenery to the increasing mountains of garbage one sees at many places. Trees are being cut down to make way for construction, and the saplings that are planted in their place barely survive, overwhelmed by the pollution and lack of care. Garbage dumps are spreading across neighbourhoods, plastic is everywhere, and construction debris is disposed of in public spaces. I could go on…

Dehradun is growing, but rather unfortunately, it’s not growing responsibly. New buildings, housing complexes, and developments are springing up rapidly. Yet, what seems to be ignored is the responsibility to preserve the city’s environment in the face of such urbanisation. The debris left from these constructions is piling up, and there is no system to ensure it’s disposed of correctly. The municipal corporation’s efforts are slow, and the public’s attempts to reach out for help often go unheard.

In my attempt to help, I have visited government offices, met officials, and tried to assist them in pushing for action. But despite my best efforts, nothing seems to move forward. I find myself going from pillar to post, waiting for appointments with officials who are often younger than my own children. While they listen kindly and with patience, I know their hands are tied. Their time is limited, often interrupted by calls from political superiors who dictate their priorities. The cycle continues, and with each passing day, the city slides further into deterioration.

As a concerned citizen, I ask: What are we waiting for? Can’t our leaders see the imminent danger? The time to act is now. If this continues, we risk losing the very essence of what makes Dehradun special—a city that was once a model of cleanliness, greenery, and peace. Yet, if the current trends are allowed to continue, disaster seems imminent.

I’ve spoken with the Municipal Corporation, with the Mayor, and yet I still find myself asking for simple things. I requested a document that outlines the expectations from builders and developers before they begin construction. A clear set of guidelines that would help ensure proper waste management, debris removal, and preservation of greenery. But even this small step has proven to be a challenge. I am yet to receive this document, and my efforts continue to feel like a fruitless battle.

It is not just my voice; many others feel the same way. There are countless citizens who are willing to step up, to help keep our city clean, green, and safe. But we cannot do this alone. We need the support of our leaders, of those in charge, to provide us with the tools and authority to make a real change.

I call on the Municipal Corporation, the Mayor, and our esteemed Chief Minister to listen. The people of Dehradun are ready to help. We need your guidance and action. Let’s not wait for disaster to strike. Let’s restore the beauty and cleanliness of our beloved city before it’s too late.

Dehradun, once a beautiful haven, is on the brink of losing its charm. But with concerted effort, collaboration, and leadership, we can make up for lost time before it’s too late. Together, we can bring back the green and clean Dehradun we all cherish.

(The writer is a concerned senior citizen, who has been living in Dehradun for eight years.)