21st Uttarakhand State S&T Conference concludes in Doon

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 26 Oct: The Uttarakhand State Council for Science and Technology (UCOST) organised the 21st Uttarakhand State Science and Technology Conference (USSTC-2026) on 25 and 26 October 2026 at Vigyan Dham, UCOST, Dehradun. The two-day conference provided a significant platform for scientific exchange, interdisciplinary collaboration, research presentations and discussions on emerging technologies and sustainable development.

On the second day of the conference, eight brainstorming sessions were organised on key themes related to science, technology, innovation, policy, disaster resilience and regional development. The themes included Advancing Himalayan Disaster Resilience through Science and Technology; Cyber-Physical Systems, STEM and Artificial Intelligence; Science, Technology, Innovation and Artificial Intelligence in the Defence Sector: Current Status, Emerging Trends and Future Perspectives; Science and Spirituality: Exploring the Convergence of Scientific Inquiry, Consciousness and Human Well-being; Role of Science Communication and Media in Exploring Science and Technology Opportunities through STI Policy 2026; SHE for STEM: Role of Women in Science, Technology and Innovation; Research and Development (R&D) Landscape in Uttarakhand; and Traditional Knowledge Systems and Ethics and Role of Science and Technology in the Sustainable Development of the Himalayas, with Special Focus on Uttarakhand. The discussions aimed to foster policy-oriented dialogue, strengthen collaboration between scientific institutions and government stakeholders, and explore practical approaches to regional development, disaster resilience, technological advancement and the preservation of traditional knowledge.

The valedictory session was attended by Radha Raturi, Chief Information Commissioner, Uttarakhand, as the Chief Guest. Dr Satpal Singh Bisht presided over the session. Anil Raturi, former DGP of Uttarakhand, was the Special Guest. KD Purohit, President, Vigyan Bharati, and Dr ID Bhatt, Director, GBPNIHE, Almora, were also present as guests of the session.

The 21st Uttarakhand State Science and Technology Conference served as an important platform for strengthening the state’s scientific ecosystem by bringing together stakeholders from research, education, governance, industry, media and innovation. Through technical presentations, thematic deliberations, interactive programmes and exhibitions, the conference encouraged scientific exchange, supported interdisciplinary cooperation and highlighted opportunities to translate scientific knowledge into practical solutions. The conference also emphasised the importance of engaging young researchers and students, strengthening the interface between science and policymaking, and promoting research and innovation to address Uttarakhand’s unique geographical, environmental and developmental challenges. Its deliberations highlighted the role of science and technology in advancing disaster resilience, sustainable Himalayan development, technological progress and the preservation of traditional knowledge systems.

During the technical sessions, a total of 261 research papers were presented, including 189 oral presentations and 72 poster presentations. The winners of the technical sessions were honoured during the valedictory session for their research contributions.