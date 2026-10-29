RSS Vijayadashami event in Doon focuses on Panch Parivartan, social harmony

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 26 Oct: Vijayadashami was celebrated with traditional fervour, enthusiasm and a spirit of national commitment in Nathuwawala and Balawala Purvi Basti areas of Laxman Siddh Nagar yesterday as part of the series of programmes being organised to mark the centenary year of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

The celebrations were attended by RSS Prant Prachar Pramukh Sanjay as the chief speaker, while Dr Ramakrishna Bhatt presided over the programme. Rajendra Ramola, Sah-Sanghchalak of Mahanagar Uttar, was also present on the occasion.

The programme began with the hoisting of the RSS’s saffron flag, followed by the traditional Shastra Pujan performed by Sanjay, Dr Ramakrishna Bhatt and Rajendra Ramola amid the chanting of Vedic mantras. The ritual symbolised the ideals of righteousness, strength, devotion to duty and commitment to the protection of the nation associated with the festival of Vijayadashami.

Addressing the gathering, Sanjay said that Vijayadashami is not merely an occasion celebrated by the RSS but an integral part of the cultural traditions of Hindu society. He observed that people across the country celebrate the festival with devotion and enthusiasm in their homes and through various community programmes. The festival, he said, symbolises the victory of righteousness over evil, truth over falsehood and justice over injustice.

He also elaborated on the spiritual and cultural significance of havan in the Sanatan tradition and referred to the incarnations of Lord Ram and Lord Krishna, emphasising that the establishment of dharma, protection of moral values and welfare of society had remained central to Indian civilisation.

Sanjay also spoke about the circumstances leading to the establishment of the RSS, its objectives and its role in national life. Highlighting the importance of discipline, service, dedication, organisational spirit and commitment to the nation, he explained how the organisation’s daily shakhas contribute to personality development and the cultivation of collective responsibility among volunteers. He referred to the physical and intellectual activities, patriotic games and yoga exercises conducted at shakhas as important components of this process.

Referring to the inspirational message of the national song ‘Vande Mataram’ and the concept of Akhand Bharat, he called upon people to strengthen their sense of duty towards the nation and remain conscious of India’s cultural heritage.

The chief speaker also elaborated on the RSS initiative of Panch Parivartan, aimed at bringing about positive changes in society. He stressed the importance of social harmony, family awareness and values, environmental protection, adoption of indigenous products and practices, and the responsible discharge of civic duties. He said meaningful social transformation could not be achieved through ideas alone but required individuals to translate these principles into their personal conduct and collective action.

Following the programme, RSS volunteers also conducted a traditional Path Sanchalan from Nathuwawala towards Gujrawali along the main road. The procession, marked by discipline, uniformity and organisational spirit, conveyed a message of national commitment, cultural awareness and social solidarity.