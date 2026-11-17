Garhwal Post Bureau

Pauri Garhwal, 15 Nov: The state government is making efforts to provide better facilities to devotees at major religious sites in Uttarakhand. In this regard, a plan to develop a modern two-story parking lot near the famous Maa Dhari Devi Temple in Pauri district is underway. Given the increasing number of pilgrims and increased vehicle traffic during the Chardham Yatra, the proposed parking lot will help improve traffic and vehicle parking in the temple area.

This plan to construct a parking lot at Dhari Devi, Srinagar, is based on an announcement by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. Land identification and survey for the project have been completed. Administrative and technical formalities related to the project are being carried out under the direction of Dr. R. Rajesh Kumar, Secretary, Housing and State Estates.

According to information provided by the District Development Authority, Pauri, suitable land has been identified for the construction of the parking lot.

A total of 0.14 hectares of land has been identified for the proposed parking lot in village Kaliyasoud, Patti Chalnalyun, Tehsil Srinagar. This land is located on the left side of the Rishikesh-Badrinath National Highway, near the downstream turning site of the reservoir of the Srinagar Hydroelectric Project. Due to its proximity to the temple, this site is crucial for the construction of a parking lot.

A geo-survey of the identified land has been conducted using GIS. According to the survey, the land has been found suitable for parking under the prescribed conditions. Under the proposed plan, a two-story parking lot will be developed on an area of ​​approximately 20 metres by 70 metres, with a parking capacity of approximately 100 ECS (Equivalent Car Spaces).

The process of selecting a contractor is also underway to implement the project. The District Development Authority, Pauri, has submitted a proposal to the Secretary, Housing, Government of Uttarakhand, regarding the designation of the contractor. After the designation of the contractor, an architectural design of the proposed site will be prepared. Subsequently, a structural design of the parking lot will be prepared by a recognized structural engineer, in accordance with GIS guidelines, to ensure that technical standards, strength, and safety are fully met during construction.

The land earmarked for the project currently lies adjacent to the Rishikesh-Badrinath National Highway No. 7. This land is registered in the name of the Srinagar Hydroelectric Project and is currently managed by the Alaknanda Hydro Power Company Limited, Srinagar. To complete the land transfer process, a No Objection Certificate (NOC) must be obtained from the relevant project. Upon receipt of the NOC, the land is proposed to be transferred to the District Development Authority, Pauri. Subsequently, further construction-related procedures can be initiated.

The Maa Dhari Devi Temple is one of Uttarakhand’s major religious centres of faith. Devotees visit the temple year-round, while the number of vehicles increases further during the Chardham Yatra and religious festivals. The proposed parking lot will provide organised parking for devotees. It will also help reduce traffic problems caused by unplanned roadside parking.

The state government aims to make the pilgrimage more convenient by expanding infrastructure at religious tourist destinations.