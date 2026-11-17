By Sunil Sonker

Mussoorie, 15 Nov: Political activity is intensifying ahead of the 2027 state assembly elections. Speaking to journalists in Mussoorie, today, former Chief Minister Harish Rawat launched a scathing attack on the BJP government. He alleged that state lands are being misappropriated under the BJP’s tenure, and the general public is suffering due to corruption, inflation, and various other grievances. He asserted that the public will hold the BJP accountable in the 2027 assembly elections, and that the Congress will secure more than 45 seats to form a stable government in the state.

Harish Rawat noted that the BJP has held the Mussoorie and Dhanolti assembly constituencies for the past ten years, but a change is on the horizon. He emphasised that the Congress views this as a challenge. Dismissing any talk of factionalism within the party, he stated that his sole objective is to ensure the return of the Congress to power in the state, rather than securing any specific position. He added that he would accept whatever responsibility the party high command entrusts to him. He further remarked that every Congress worker is dedicated to strengthening the organization and ensuring the party’s victory in the upcoming elections.



The former Chief Minister also targeted the BJP over issues such as the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), ‘Love Jihad,’ and ‘Mazaar Jihad.’ He argued that these issues cannot be presented as the state’s achievements. He demanded that the government address concerns regarding inflation and the declining purchasing power of the common person. He alleged that, while the wealth of individuals like Adani and Ambani is growing, the economic condition of the common citizen continues to deteriorate. The Congress has been consistently raising its voice against the alleged corruption of the BJP government. Citing a case involving Rs 210 crore, the party demanded that the details be brought before the public.

Harish Rawat also targeted the BJP government over development projects in Mussoorie. He pointed out that a drinking water project was prepared for Mussoorie, yet it remains un-inaugurated to this day. He emphasized that elected representatives must live up to the public’s expectations. He noted that facilities such as parking and the town hall in Mussoorie were constructed during his own tenure, yet the BJP government is now inaugurating them. Referring to the ongoing agitation for a medical college in Tehri, he stated that the local people have been demanding this for a long time. He added that a medical college for Kotdwar was also sanctioned during his tenure. He stressed that the benefits of development projects must reach the public; development cannot be achieved through mere announcements alone.

When asked about his political future, Harish Rawat expressed his desire to serve Haridwar, noting that he owes a great deal to the region. He mentioned that people from Khanpur have also been urging him to contest from there, so that the area’s problems and issues can be effectively raised in the Legislative Assembly. He highlighted that Haridwar holds significant potential to strengthen the state’s economy. However, he clarified that the final decision regarding contesting elections would be made in accordance with the directives of the party high command.

Harish Rawat condemned a statement by SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, in which he referred to the people of Uttarakhand as “infiltrators”. Rawat asserted that there can be no compromise when it comes to the honour and self-respect of the people of Uttarakhand. Regarding the ‘Shaktiman’ case, he noted that the matter is still ongoing. Shaktiman was a magnificent part of the Uttarakhand Police, and whoever is responsible for his death must be brought to justice. He stated that if he himself is found to be at fault, then he too should be punished; however, the person(s) responsible for Shaktiman’s death must, under any circumstances, be penalized in accordance with the law.

The former Chief Minister remarked that, in 2027, the people of the state will hold the BJP government accountable for its performance. Present on this occasion were several individuals, including Jot Singh Gunsola, Sandeep Sahni, Jasbir Kaur, Sushant Bohra, Upendra Thapli, Sanjay Agarwal, Jagpal Gusain, and Saurabh Sonkar.