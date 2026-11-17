Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 15 Nov: Cabinet Minister Ganesh Joshi today laid the foundation stone for various development works worth Rs 268.31 lakh in Doon Vihar Ward of the Mussoorie Assembly Constituency. Upon completion, these projects will expand basic infrastructure, including roads, drainage systems and community buildings, directly benefiting local residents.

On the occasion, Cabinet Minister Ganesh Joshi said that the holistic development of the Mussoorie Assembly Constituency remains his priority. He stated that continuous efforts are being made to improve basic amenities in the area. He added that the completion of works related to roads, drains and community facilities would make commuting easier for local residents and further strengthen the area’s infrastructure.

He said that, under the leadership of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, the state government is committed to prioritising development works and strengthening basic amenities in every region. The government’s endeavour is to ensure that the benefits of development schemes reach the last person in society, and continuous efforts are being made in this direction.

Cabinet Minister Ganesh Joshi also directed the departmental officials concerned to ensure that the construction works are completed within the stipulated time frame, while maintaining the highest standards of quality. On the occasion, he also extended his greetings and best wishes to everyone on the festival of Chhath.

Under these development projects, six works worth Rs 135.79 lakh will be undertaken through the Mussoorie Dehradun Development Authority (MDDA). These include construction of a tin shed on the roof of Doon Vihar Community Hall at a cost of Rs 18.05 lakh; construction of a community building and tin shed in Bapunagar (Ward No. 06) at a cost of ₹20 lakh; construction of a drain in R.R. Agarwal Enclave (Lane No. 2) at a cost of ₹17.10 lakh; construction of a new road on Inder Baba Marg (Lane No. 3) at a cost of Rs 37.94 lakh; road construction in East West Colony, Jakhan, at a cost of Rs 30.88 lakh; and road construction in Engineers Enclave, Rajpur Road, at a cost of Rs 11.82 lakh.

Additionally, under the State Plan, the Public Works Department (PWD) will undertake Phase II of the improvement and upgradation of internal roads in Doon Vihar at a cost of Rs 132.52 lakh.

Among those present on the occasion were District Cooperative Bank Chairman Manjeet Rawat, Mandal President Pradeep Rawat, Councillor Meenakshi Nautiyal, Metropolitan Vice-President Om Kakkar, senior leader Poonam Nautiyal, Assembly Constituency In-charge Manveer Negi, Bihari Mahasabha President Lalan Singh, Meharban Singh Rawat, Devendra Singh, Nisha Sharma, and a large number of local residents.