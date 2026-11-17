Garhwal Post Bureau

DEHRADUN, 15 Nov: Tulas University organised its two-day annual flagship tech fest , UTKRISHT 2026, bringing together over 2,000 participants for an exciting celebration of innovation, technology, creativity and entrepreneurship. Based on the theme ‘Discovering Bharat’, the festival featured more than 70 events and competitions, with a prize pool worth Rs. 3.5 lakh.

The inaugural ceremony was graced by Shailendra Kumar Tiwary, Pro Vice-Chancellor; Nishant Saxena, Director – Academics & Institutional Operations; Vijay Kumar Upadhaya, Registrar; and Chief Guest Vikas Shah, founder and CEO of Flux Motors.

Addressing the gathering, Vikas Shah encouraged students to pursue their dreams and passions, sharing insights from his entrepreneurial journey and personal experiences.

The university campus witnessed a display of talent, with over 70 technical, departmental, agricultural and recreational events organised throughout the two days. A major attraction was the Project exhibition, where students presented innovative projects and technology-driven solutions. Several competitions, including AI Mission – Prompt to Prototype, CAD-MAD Plot 3.0, Cyber Detective, JunkTech Challenge, TechXposed and TechNova, tested participants’ technical knowledge, logical reasoning, problem-solving abilities and creativity.

The central-stage events added to the competitive spirit, with Trade X 2.0, Stratagem 2.0, Tulas Auction League 3.0 and Model United Nations (MUN) providing students with a platform to demonstrate their entrepreneurial abilities, strategic thinking, negotiation and leadership skills. Other departmental competitions, including Pharma Treasure Hunt, Know Your Law and The Tech Mystery, also witnessed enthusiastic participation.

Encouraging innovation across diverse disciplines, the festival featured agricultural and design-oriented activities such as Agri-Mart, Soilless Revolution, Laser Cutting and 3D Design, highlighting sustainable practices and practical applications of technology. Recreational attractions like Mjölnir Mayhem (Hammer Smash) and Unbreakabull (Bull Riding) emerged as major crowd-pullers. Other popular events included Free Fire Challenge, Armageddon RoboWar, Robosoccer, Box Cricket League, Reel Rush and The Dub Lab. A lively Flash Mob performance further added to the festive atmosphere.

The two-day festival concluded with the Valedictory Ceremony, graced by Raunak Jain, Co-Founder & Senior Vice-president, and Dr. Raghav Garg, Co-Founder & Vice-president – Technology, Tulas University . Winners and participants were felicitated for their achievements and enthusiastic participation.