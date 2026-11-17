Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 15 Nov: The Uttarakhand Postal Circle will organise the 39th All India Badminton Tournament at the Multi-Purpose Hall, Parade Ground, Dehradun, from 16 to 20 November 2026. Chief Postmaster General MY Abdali said that 197 players representing 19 postal circles from across the country would participate in the tournament, which will feature nine events. The inaugural ceremony will be held tomorrow at 9.30 am, following which the competitions will commence.

The Chief Postmaster General recalled that the 38th All India Badminton Tournament was organised by the Karnataka Postal Circle from 10 to 14 November 2024. Notably, Amit Sharma of Uttarakhand had secured the runners-up position in the men’s singles category in that tournament.

Abdali said the Postal Department, besides providing services, also encourages a sporting spirit among its employees and lays emphasis on their good health and all-round development. Several nationally recognised players employed in the Postal Department are participating in the tournament.

Abdali also appealed to the people to visit the Multi-Purpose Hall at Parade Ground in large number and encourage the participating players during the five-day sporting event being hosted in Dehradun.