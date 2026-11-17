Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 15 Nov: Red rice and stinging nettle khichdi, buckwheat dosas and traditional Spiti dishes brought Himalayan food heritage to the table on the second day of the Himalayan Food and Seed Festival at THAUR–The Doon Haat in Miyawala on Sunday.

Farmers from remote areas of Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Sikkim demonstrated traditional cooking methods, giving visitors an opportunity to learn the recipes and sample the dishes.

Organised by the Integrated Mountain Initiative (IMI), the programme drew around 200 participants, including farmers from Uttarakhand’s Niti Valley, Himachal Pradesh’s Spiti Valley and Sikkim’s Dzongu Valley. Farmers from Haridwar and students of SMS University, Dehradun, also attended and learnt about Himalayan food diversity and traditional culinary practices.

During the opening session, Binita Shah presented highlights from the festival’s first day and outlined the purpose of the newly launched THYME brand. The initiative, she said, seeks to give Himalayan food products a distinct identity and improve their access to consumer markets.

Highlighting the nutritional value of grains and edible plants grown in the higher Himalayas, Shah also noted growing consumer interest in millets, promoted as ‘Shree Anna’.

Dr Smita Dimri, associate professor at Swami Rama University, Dehradun, spoke about changing dietary habits and the increasing preference for packaged and ready-to-eat foods, particularly among young people. She stressed the need to pay greater attention to nutritional quality while choosing food.

Making traditional Himalayan foods more accessible could help consumers diversify their diets while ensuring better returns for farmers, she said. The session concluded with a guided meditation led by Dr Abhinav Aswal, who highlighted the importance of a positive outlook for well-being.

The cooking demonstrations featured red rice and stinging nettle khichdi and ‘khuri’, made with buckwheat flour, from Sikkim. Participants from Niti Valley demonstrated buckwheat dosas, buckwheat laddoos and sattu halwa prepared with local ghee. At the Spiti stall, ‘chirul’ and ‘ghuttu’ drew visitors keen to explore the valley’s culinary traditions.

The demonstrations introduced visitors to local ingredients and the farming and food traditions that sustain Himalayan kitchens.