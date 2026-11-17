By Savitri Narayanan

Hema rested for a while after her lunch and then started decorating the living room. Their only son Viraj’s birthday was on Sunday, just a day away. Theirs was a gated community and the birthday party was to be held in the Club House.

‘Viraj will be happy to wake up into a colourfully decorated house!’, she thought as she blew the balloons to hang up.

Hema carefully climbed on the stool to tie the balloons to the string tied overhead.

The front door opened and someone entered. She carefully came down from the stool and came forward to hug Viraj who was back from school.

“Viraj, you’re home!”

“Of course, mummyji! The school bus came just now, but what are you up to? Why so many balloons?” he asked. “Looks as if they’re smiling!”

“Surely they’ll smile at you, darling,” said Hema. “Aren’t you the birthday boy!”

“Oh yeah, this Sunday is my birthday, right?” There was excitement in Viraj’s voice.

“Yes, it is! This Sunday you’ll turn seven years,” she said. “The invitation cards are ready, take them to school tomorrow, pass it on to your classmates and teachers!”

“Wow, great fun we will have.” Viraj had a glow in his eyes. “How exciting! Apart from my classmates, may I invite Adish and Ayush, too? They’re my friends from the Learners’ school near the Panchayat.”

“Of course, betey, invite whomever you want to, but just let us know by tomorrow, accordingly we’ll order the eatables, soft drinks and ice cream.”

“Wow! Cake and ice-cream!” Viraj was warming up, “Today is Friday, so day after tomorrow is my birthday, right?”

Hema’s heart leaped at Viraj’s joy!

***

“The party hall booking is done, right?” mummyji asked as they were having their dinner.

“Yes, of course!” said Pravesh, “They’ll clean up the hall and hand over the key at 3 p.m., the party is at 4, right?”

The next two days flew past, before they knew it, it was Sunday!

In the morning, itself, Viraj wore his new dress, went to the temple with his parents and after breakfast happily roamed around the colony with his friends!

***

By the time the Party Hall opened, the courtyard below was full of happy children and their parents. All were so well-dressed, pleased at an occasion to wear their best clothes!

The Club House opened soon and people went up the stairs.

“Betey, be careful,” Hema said when she noticed Viraj rushing up.

“I’m not a small baby, mummyji,” retorted Viraj. “See, there are handrails on both sides, it’s so easy to go up and down!”

As his parents got busy with the party arrangements, Viraj went down with his friends and headed for the play park. There were not many residents outdoors. A few uniformed staff members roamed around here and there.

Holding each others’ hands, Viraj and Rahul walked around happily.

“Oh wow! Look at the swimming pool,” said Viraj. “I’ve never been to the pool, let me go and touch the water!”

“Mom has said not to go there alone so I’m not coming,” warned Rahul. “If you go alone, I’ll go up and tell auntyji.”

With those words Rahul rushed back to the hall.

Ignoring his friend, Viraj went to the swimming pool. He bent down to touch the water and instantly toppled down into the pool! It so happened that nobody noticed his fall except Rudraksh who was coming out of the clubhouse. Rudraksh came forward, ran to the pool to pull out Viraj. Unfortunately, in the process, Rudraksh too fell into the pool!

The swimming pool was too deep for the two young children! They tried but couldn’t even shout for help!

Fortunately, someone noticed them sinking, ran towards the swimming pool and pulled out the drowning pair just in time!

Within a few seconds, the whole crowd was there, beside the pool!

Hema was moved to tears.

“Rudrakshl, I have no words to thank you for how you helped to save our Viraj! You’re a really brave boy!”

“No big deal, auntyji, what are friends for if not for helping each other,” said Rudraksh.

Mr Vernekar, the Estate Manager, stepped forward and held both the boys together close in a warm embrace.

“All of you residents and guests, let me tell you how happy I’m at this moment! Proud of these boys, a role model for others! Boys of this age are supposed to be like this – adventurous and also helping each other! See the way Viraj was curious and adventurous, and see the way Rudraksh instantly came forward to save a friend, a risky and courageous act!

I, as the Estate Manager appreciate this and have a very special gift for both the brave boys! Now time to go home, get into dry clothes and enjoy the party!”

(Savitri Narayanan is a retired educationist at present in Goa. A mother and grandmother, loves reading, writing and travelling.)