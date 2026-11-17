By Ravi Singh Negi

Festive fever is over, and the CBSE and ICSE have declared their board exam dates for 2027, which will commence in mid-February. Now it is time for students to brace up for the examination challenge. Most schools will be holding Pre-Board examinations in the first week of December. Students should treat Pre-Board exams as a preparation tool rather than a final verdict, so don’t become overconfident after a good score or discouraged after a poor one, but use each result as feedback to find mistakes and weaknesses and improve. Still sufficient time is there to prepare and improve your performance.

Preparing for board exams works best with a clear, step-by-step approach rather than random studying, so start by understanding the full syllabus of each subject so nothing gets missed later, and then learn the exam pattern, including the marking scheme, question types and time allotted for each section. Next, set realistic study goals by breaking the syllabus into small, achievable targets instead of vague aims like “study everything”.

Besides other study skills, the key factors for achieving the best results in exams are health, proper time management, and revision. First, for better health, opt for light, wholesome meals, avoid heavy, fried, and junk foods, drink sufficient water, incorporate daily exercise or meditation and adequate sleep. Secondly, time is the costliest thing in life, and one should keep track of every single second – especially students, both before and during examinations. To stay focused, they should restrict social activities and avoid spending too much time on phones or watching TV. Additionally, they should not waste excessive time in temples or praying to God for exam success; remember, only hard work pays off. Thirdly, the other most important factor is revision; keep revision slot in your daily routine plan after your syllabus is over, one or two revisions are not sufficient, plan as many revisions as possible and keep shortening your notes and make flashcards for last-minute revision.

Give extra time to difficult subjects and topics instead of avoiding them, practice regularly by solving numerical problems, writing answers and attempting questions rather than only reading. Solving previous-year papers and sample papers with clock in front, helps you understand question patterns and manage time better, and tracking your progress by reviewing what is finished and what still needs work, rather than jumping randomly between subjects. It makes the whole process far more manageable. Alongside this structure, small daily habits make a real difference: study in a quiet space with minimal distractions, tackle difficult subjects when your energy is highest, and take short breaks between sessions, preferably after 50-60 minutes study, break should not be more than 10 minutes. Keep in touch with your teachers and ask teachers for help as soon as a doubt comes up so it does not pile up.

Parents play an equally important role during this phase. The best support they can offer is a calm, encouraging environment and gentle supervision—without constantly hovering over the child. Make sure your child has a quiet, well-lit study space, keep the home peaceful during study hours with lower TV volume and fewer guests, and help maintain regular meal times, adequate water, healthy food and a fixed sleep schedule of 7 to 8 hours, since a rested child studies better than one who stays up all night.

Manage some time for a quiet or a short chat. Avoid comparing your child with cousins, classmates or neighbours, and avoid lines like “your whole future depends on this”, because they add pressure without adding ability; instead, praise effort, consistency and improvement. Encourage a short walk or some physical activity daily, and take care of practical details early, such as admit cards, exam centre location, travel time, stationery and any permitted instruments, so that exam mornings are not rushed. Watch for warning signs such as persistent sleeplessness, loss of appetite, frequent headaches or stomach aches, shoulder aches, withdrawal, unusual irritability or statements like “I can’t do this”, and if these continue, have a gentle conversation and involve a counsellor or mental health professional; if your child ever talks about harming themselves, treat it as serious and urgent and seek help immediately. Above all, keep expectations realistic, remind your child that a board result is one step and not a measure of their worth, and let them know you will stand by them whatever the outcome.