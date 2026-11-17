Book Review

By Mona Verma

———-

Rahul Pandita’s Our Friends in Good Houses

Rahul Pandita’s debut novel is not an easy book to put into one category. It is a story about a journalist, about Kashmir, about Maoism, about love and friendship — but, for me, most of all, it was about displacement and what that does to a person long after the physical act of leaving a home is over. Can the memorabilia of rugs or penknives truly plug the void?

Neel leaves Kashmir when he is young, but Kashmir never really leaves him. He grows up, moves to Delhi, goes to Yale, becomes a journalist and travels to war-ridden lands most of us would never imagine going to. Yet there is always this feeling that he is looking for something.

Sometimes that search is through people, sometimes through work and sometimes simply through moving from one place to another. I found myself looking at the people around Neel almost as different versions of what a home could mean to him.

Annie is perhaps the simplest of his relationships. She is part of his Yale years and, with her, Neel gets a glimpse of a life that is far removed from the complications he carries within him. There is affection and attraction, but there is also a certain distance in Neel. Even while he is with her, I am not sure he is ever completely able to settle into the relationship or the possibility of what Annie represents — a relatively uncomplicated IKEA life.

Then there is Adaa. I found this relationship more interesting because it is not just about love or attraction. Adaa, swathed in the posh sophistication of South Delhi, resents Neel’s vernacular references for spectacles and office. A porcelain personality with a firmly crystallised approach to life and independence, she is not simply there to complete Neel’s story. There is an intellectual connection, but Neel’s restlessness remains. He seems to be drawn towards strong, independent women, but at the same time struggles with what a lasting relationship requires.

M brings out much the same contradiction. By this stage, I began to feel that perhaps Neel was not really looking for a woman at all. He was looking for a feeling — the feeling of belonging — which evaded him for the slightest of reasons.

For me, Gurupriya is the most important relationship in the book.

Gurupriya belongs to the Maoist movement in Dandakaranya, a world that is so far removed from Neel’s own that their connection is surprising. What brings them together is not ideology. Neel does not become a Maoist, nor does he romanticise the movement. What he does is see Gurupriya as an empathic person and a loving sister.

As a journalist, Neel is supposed to observe people and report on them. But with Gurupriya, the journalist begins to get mixed up with the human being. He becomes emotionally involved. He wants to understand her, and at some level he also wants to save her from the roadless life she has chosen.

But Gurupriya has made her choice.

Gurnaam, or Jassi, is another important person in Neel’s journey. Through him, Neel gets closer to the Maoist world. But again, the relationship is built on political disagreement. There is a sense of friendship and trust, and Neel is interested in the person rather than simply the ideology.

I liked this aspect of the book because Pandita does not make it easy for the reader to decide who is good and who is bad. People are more complicated than their political labels. Neel seems to understand this instinctively and builds relationships on human attunement.

There are also people like Lakshman, whose role is quieter but important. He helps Neel enter a world where he is an outsider. These relationships made me think that perhaps Neel finds it easier to connect with people when there is no expectation of permanence. A brief friendship, a conversation, an act of kindness — these seem to give him a sense of connection without demanding that he stay.

And then there is Aarani.

With Aarani, the idea of a home becomes much more real. This is no longer a passing relationship or an intense friendship. This is the possibility of building a life. And yet Neel’s earlier experiences do not simply evaporate because he has found a soulmate. This is where I think the book becomes more than a story about relationships.

Neel’s difficulty is not really about finding the right person. It is about what happens when the first home you knew has been taken away from you.

Can another house ever feel completely like home? Can another relationship fill that absence? Can a person invest in more than one relationship with equal alacrity? I don’t think Pandita gives us an easy answer.

What I found particularly engaging about Neel is that he is not presented as a heroic journalist who goes into dangerous places and comes back with all the answers. He is curious and empathetic, but he is also flawed and restless. He understands other people remarkably well, yet seems much less certain about himself.

His profession also adds another layer to his relationships. He begins by looking at people through the journalist’s lens, but gradually those boundaries become blurred. The people he meets stop being subjects and become friends, companions and, in some cases, people he loves.

The book does take some intellectual and emotional patience. The movement between Kashmir, Delhi, Yale and Dandakaranya is raw, potent, absorbing, just like Neel’s sensibilities towards his father’s fears, his friends and women who filled varied emotional pockets in his life. The story has its own journey with subjective signposts but towards the end, gradually the different threads begin to connect and the roads converge to an inner healing and acceptance.

And perhaps that is also how Neel’s life works. Nothing is really separate. Kashmir is present in Delhi. In his relationships, his past is seamlessly diluted with his present. His work is mixed up with his personal life. Every new friendship carries something of the old loss.

I finished the book thinking that Neel may have spent much of his life looking for a place where he could finally feel settled. But perhaps the more important question is whether someone who has experienced displacement so early can ever experience home in quite the same way again?

For me, that is what stayed with the book. It is the idea that sometimes we keep moving because we are searching for something we lost a long time ago — and we may not even know exactly what it is. Inarguably, it is a thinker’s book: an evocative narrative for all those who, whether unsettled or anchored, left their homes along the bend.