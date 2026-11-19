CM completes self-enumeration for Census 2027, urges public participation

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 16 Nov: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami today completed the self-enumeration process for Census 2027 through the digital platform along with his family under the second phase of the national census exercise at a simple event held at CM’s residence. The CM personally entered the required details of his family online and participated in the census process. On this occasion, he also appealed to the people of Uttarakhand to actively take part in this important national exercise.

Dhami said that information gathered through the census plays a vital role in preparing future development plans for the state. He noted that accurate population data assumes special significance in a state like Uttarakhand, which is characterised by challenging geographical conditions. Reliable information on population distribution and local requirements is essential for expanding education, healthcare, road connectivity, drinking water supply and other basic facilities in remote and mountainous regions. Such data, he said, helps in determining development priorities and ensuring the optimal utilisation of resources.

The CM said that the use of digital technology in Census 2027 is a significant initiative. The online self-enumeration facility enables the citizens to register their family details on their own. This will not only ensure direct public participation in the census process but also make the collection of information more convenient and efficient.

Emphasising the importance of the exercise, Dhami said that every piece of information recorded during the census is valuable. He urged the residents to complete self-enumeration within the stipulated period and extend full cooperation to enumerators engaged in the census work. He said the participation of every family would help ensure the accuracy and reliability of census data.

The CM further said that the data generated through the census would assist the government in understanding the state’s development requirements in the coming years and in making development schemes more effective and targeted. Expressing confidence in the people of Uttarakhand, he said citizens would actively participate in the national campaign and contribute to its successful completion.

Under the second phase of Census 2027, the self-enumeration facility is available for residents of Uttarakhand’s non-snowbound areas from November 16 to November 30, 2026, through the official portal, se.census.gov.in. Thereafter, population enumeration through door-to-door visits by enumerators will be carried out from 1 December, 2026, to 4 January, 2027.

Among those present on the occasion were Census Secretary Deepak Kumar, Director, Census Operations Directorate, Uttarakhand, Eva Ashish Srivastava, Joint Director Shailendra Singh Negi, Deputy Director Praveen Kumar, Raju Kumar Banwari and Assistant Director Sanjeev Kumar.