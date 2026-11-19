Garhwal Post Bureau

New Delhi, 16 Nov: The Ministry of Defence, through the Directorate General of Defence Estates (DGDE), has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment (MoSJE) to strengthen the welfare of senior citizens residing in Cantonment areas. Inked in the presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment Dr Virendra Kumar in New Delhi, today, the MoU envisages the establishment and strengthening of Day Care Centres and Senior Citizen Homes, along with skill training of geriatric caregivers.

In his address, the Defence Minister described the elderly as not merely family members, but also bearers of experience, traditions and social consciousness, whose experience, wisdom and guidance will be invaluable in the journey towards Viksit Bharat by 2047. Highlighting their lifelong contribution to building families, society and the nation, he termed it a social and moral responsibility to ensure that they are accorded respect, security and a sense of belonging. “Our cultural values teach us ‘Matru Devo Bhava, Pitru Devo Bhava’. Caring for the elderly is not just a family matter; it is our responsibility,” he said.

While acknowledging the progress made in senior citizen welfare, Rajnath Singh emphasised the need for continuous improvement in the delivery of services to the elderly. He called for social audits of the Centres and Homes to assess the quality of services, and identify areas requiring further improvement.

Speaking on the occasion, the Union Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment reiterated the Government’s commitment to the welfare of senior citizens and enumerated the initiatives taken by MoSJE, including the Atal Vayo Abhyuday Yojana (AVYAY), to improve the quality of life of the elderly. He stated that the MoU marks an important step towards strengthening the support system for senior citizens residing in Cantonment areas by ensuring access to better care, welfare services and opportunities for active and dignified ageing.

Dr Virendra Kumar also described senior citizens as bearers of invaluable experience and wisdom, whose knowledge and contributions can play an important role in nation-building. “Our soldiers safeguard the nation’s borders with courage, sacrifice and dedication. It is our collective responsibility to ensure that they receive the care, respect and support they deserve,” he added.

Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh, Secretary, Department of Social Justice & Empowerment, Sudhansh Pant, Director General, Defence Estates, Shobha Gupta and other senior officials of the two Ministries were present on the occasion.

Under the proposed arrangement, MoSJE will extend financial assistance under AVYAY, including support towards the operation and maintenance of existing Day Care Centres and Senior Citizen Homes being run by Cantonment Boards from their own budgets. Ambala (Haryana), Deolali (Maharashtra), Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh), Ranikhet & Lansdowne (Uttarakhand) Cantonments already run Day Care Centres and Ayodhya and Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) Cantonments run senior citizen homes from their own budgets which are primarily dependent on grants from the Ministry of Defence.

The MoU envisages establishing new Day Care Centres/Senior Citizen Homes in Cantonments under AVYAY Scheme. DGDE has identified eight Cantonments where new day care centres can be opened. Existing day care centres in five Cantonments and senior citizen homes in two Cantonments would also be augmented in consultation with MoSJE as per availability of funds. The Cantonments identified for opening of new centres by DGDE are Barrackpore (West Bengal), Belgaum (Karnataka), Jhansi (Uttar Pradesh), Khadki & Pune (Maharashtra), Secunderabad (Telangana), St. Thomas Mount (Tamil Nadu) and Delhi. The existing five cantonments where Day Care Centres are proposed to be strengthened are Ambala (Haryana), Deolali (Maharashtra), Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh), Ranikhet & Lansdowne (Uttarakhand). Senior citizen homes in Ayodhya and Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) cantonments are also proposed to be augmented.

DGDE and Cantonment Boards will make available suitable premises and essential infrastructure, including electricity, water supply and sanitation, while MoSJE will provide financial assistance, technical guidance, training modules and operational support under the scheme.

Another important component of the MoU is skill training of young Indians in geriatric caregiving. With India’s elderly population steadily increasing, the demand for trained caregivers and specialised elderly care services is expected to grow in the coming years. The initiative will help create a pool of trained caregivers residing in and around the above-mentioned Cantonments.

A Joint Working Group comprising representatives of both Ministries will facilitate coordination, implementation and monitoring of the initiative.

The initiative assumes special significance as the Defence Estates Department embarks on its centenary celebrations, marking 100 years of institutional service since its establishment in 1926. The partnership reflects the Department’s evolving role in contributing not only to efficient municipal administration in cantonments but also to the broader social welfare of cantonment residents and communities.