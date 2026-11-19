Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 16 Nov: In an effort to promote voter awareness among young citizens, essay and quiz competitions will be organised across Uttarakhand through Electoral Literacy Clubs (ELCs). The initiative is being undertaken in accordance with the directions of the Election Commission of India, with the objective of educating students about the electoral process and encouraging informed participation in democracy. The Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) has issued detailed instructions to all the District Magistrates in this regard.

The Election Commission of India has prescribed specific themes for the competitions. For the essay competition, students will write on the topics “Importance of a Pure Electoral Roll” or “Importance of Voting”. The competition will be conducted in Hindi, English or Sanskrit. For school-level participants, the word limit has been fixed between 500 and 800 words, while college students will be required to submit essays between 800 and 1,200 words.

The quiz competition will focus on various aspects of the electoral process, including the preparation of electoral rolls, the functioning of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) systems, the voting process and the procedure for counting of votes. The competitions are aimed at enhancing students’ understanding of India’s electoral system and fostering a sense of civic responsibility among young voters.

Chief Electoral Officer Dr BVRC Purushottam said the competitions would be conducted at three levels across the state. From November 17 to 18, competitions will be organised at the Assembly constituency level through individual educational institutions. District-level competitions will be held from 19 to 20 November, while district-wise results will be declared by 22 November.

He said that in the first stage, ELC coordinators in schools and colleges will conduct the competitions and select the top two students in each category. In the second stage, the best-performing students from each institution will compete at the Assembly constituency level, where the top 10 participants from every constituency will be selected. The final stage will be conducted at the district level, where the top 10 winners from each district will be declared.

Nodal SWEEP officer Prakash Chandra Dumka appealed to all the schools and colleges to encourage maximum participation by students in the competitions. He said such initiatives play a vital role in creating electoral awareness among young people and help prepare them to become responsible voters and active participants in the democratic process. The Election Department expects the campaign to strengthen voter literacy and deepen awareness of electoral rights and responsibilities among the state’s youth.