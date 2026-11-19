By ARUN PRATAP SINGH

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 16 Nov: Rajpur Police in Dehradun have registered an FIR in connection with the alleged circulation of an old video of BJP MP Kangana Ranaut on social media with what complainants describe as misleading and false claims. The case has been registered against unidentified social media users following a complaint lodged by BJP Mahila Morcha Uttarakhand State Secretary Neha Sharma. The Police have invoked relevant provisions of the Information Technology Act (IT Act) and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) in the matter.

According to information provided by the police, Neha Sharma had submitted a complaint at Rajpur Police Station alleging that an old video of Kangana Ranaut offering prayers at Ganesh Temple, Chamunda Temple and Gajanan Maharaj Temple in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, was being circulated on social media through various posts, reels and captions.

The complaint alleges that the video was being shared with misleading claims linking it to Karva Chauth and suggesting that the BJP MP had observed a fast on 29 October, 2026, for the long life of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The complainant has alleged that such posts are intended to harm the dignity and social reputation of the MP and have also hurt the sentiments associated with women and religious beliefs.

Rajpur Station House Officer PD Bhatt said that a case has been registered at Rajpur Police Station on the basis of the complaint filed by Neha Sharma. The case has been registered as Crime No 275/26 under Sections 66(C) and 66(D) of the Information Technology Act, along with relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. He said that, considering the seriousness of the matter, the SSP Dehradun has assigned the investigation to the Inspector-in-Charge of Dalanwala Police Station.

The Police have begun efforts to identify the individuals operating the social media accounts that allegedly circulated the video and related content. Officials said details of the unidentified accounts are being collected and that strict legal action will be taken against those found involved in the matter following the investigation.