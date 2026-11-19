Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 16 Nov: Chief Secretary Anand Bardhan offered arghya to the rising Sun on the occasion of Chhath Mahaparv and prayed for the happiness, peace, good health and prosperity of the residents of Uttarakhand. Extending his heartfelt greetings and best wishes to the people of the state on the auspicious festival, he said that Chhath Puja is a symbol of deep faith, devotion, penance and gratitude towards nature.

He said that the festival dedicated to the worship of Surya Dev inspires people to uphold the values of environmental conservation, cleanliness, discipline, self-restraint and social unity. Highlighting the cultural and spiritual significance of the festival, Bardhan said that Chhath Mahaparv reflects the rich traditions of Indian society and reinforces the bond between human life and nature.

The CS also noted that the observance of Chhath Puja promotes collective harmony and encourages people to lead a life guided by faith, dedication and responsibility towards society and the environment. He said the festival also serves as a reminder of the importance of preserving traditional values while fostering mutual respect and brotherhood among communities.