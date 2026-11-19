Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 16 Nov: A three-day training workshop on disaster preparedness, response and relief for ‘First Responders’ has commenced in Uttarakhand, jointly organised by ActionAid Association and the Inter Agency Group (IAG). The workshop brings together village-level representatives, women leaders, frontline workers and social activists from different districts of Uttarakhand to strengthen community-level disaster preparedness and response mechanisms.

While introducing the theme, Khalid Chaudhary, Associate Director, ActionAid Association, highlighted the increasing frequency of disasters and the need for people living in the Himalayan region to remain alert and prepared. He emphasised that building trained human resources at the community level is a collective responsibility. He further explained that the three-day workshop would focus on assessing vulnerabilities, identifying potential hazards and understanding social responsibility towards communities and the environment. Participants will also be trained on the essential dos and don’ts during disasters and their roles as First Responders.

Speaking at the workshop, Prof Sunit Naithani, Head of the Department of Disaster Management, Doon University and a disaster management expert, emphasised the importance of local resources in disaster response. He stated that communities are often the first to respond during emergencies, making it essential for First Responders to understand available local resources and safe relief measures. Referring to the Village Disaster Management Plan (VDMAP), introduced by the Uttarakhand Government in 2005, he highlighted the importance of preparing village-level workers and community representatives to respond effectively. He also noted that Uttarakhand remains vulnerable to multiple disasters, including landslides, floods, cloudbursts, heavy rainfall, forest fires and threats from wild animals. Therefore, community awareness, preparedness and coordination among government and non-government organisations are crucial.

Dr Sunita Raturi, Additional Director, Health Department, Uttarakhand, highlighted that women and children are often among the most affected during disasters. Appreciating the participation of a large number of women Pradhans in the workshop, she emphasised their important role as First Responders at the village level. She also shared that the Health Department remains prepared for emergency response through Primary Health Centres and ANM centres, where first-aid kits and essential medical facilities are made available.

Participants from different villages, including Gram Pradhans, Ward Members, women’s group representatives, frontline workers and social activists, highlighted the need for such practical training. They stressed that disasters can occur at any time and suggested organising regular mock drills at the village level to ensure that community workers remain prepared and can respond effectively during emergencies.

During the workshop, Dr Vimal Kumar from the Indian Red Cross Society provided practical information on first aid and highlighted the importance of equipping First Responders with basic first-aid knowledge and skills. Participants also discussed the importance of identifying and mobilising local resources, ensuring community coordination and providing timely support to disaster-affected people.

The workshop witnessed participation from community representatives and social organisations across several districts of Uttarakhand. Among those present were Lalita Devi, Gram Pradhan of Naret village, Pithoragarh; Sarojni Sipal, Gram Pradhan of Sipu village; Vinita Marchal, Gram Pradhan of Marchha village; Ranjita Dogra, Gram Pradhan of Bagori, Harsil, Uttarkashi; Jai Bhagwan Singh Panwar, former Gram Pradhan of Dharali; and Heera Jangpangi, an active community worker on women’s issues.

Other participants included Kusum Ghildiyal, Coordinator, Inter Agency Group; Bachchi Singh Bisht of Janmitra Sangathan; Kalpana Thakur, CWC member from Uttarkashi and Secretary of the Tribal Women’s Welfare and Child Development Committee; Karan Singh Panwar of Mahila Utthan Evam Gram Vikas Sansthan; Yatish Pant, Gurvinder Gill and Kamla Bisht from Nainital; and Prajjwal Uniyal of Uttarkashi Disaster Management Janmanch, along with several grassroots representatives from different districts.

The workshop aims to strengthen the capacity of community-level First Responders so that they can identify risks, mobilise local resources, provide immediate assistance and support coordinated disaster response, ultimately making vulnerable communities better prepared to face emergencies.