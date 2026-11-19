By Arun Pratap Singh

Garhwal Post Bureau

Chamoli, 16 Nov: The portals of Badrinath Dham were closed for the winter season at 9.37 pm tonight, marking the formal conclusion of this year’s Char Dham Yatra in Uttarakhand. The traditional closing ceremony was performed amid elaborate religious rituals, devotional chants and the presence of thousands of devotees who had gathered to witness the occasion.

The temple was beautifully decorated with flowers, while the Army band played devotional tunes and the temple precincts reverberated with chants of ‘Jai Badri Vishal’. On the occasion, devotees were also treated to special floral decorations of Lord Badri Vishal, replacing the customary golden adornment.

The five-day Panch Pujas, which precede the annual closure of the temple , also concluded today. As part of the traditional rituals, the chief priest (Rawal) Amarnath Namboodiri donned the attire of a female attendant and ceremonially placed the idol of Goddess Lakshmi inside the sanctum sanctorum of Lord Badri Vishal. The ritual was performed after the departure of Uddhav and other deities from the sanctum, in keeping with longstanding religious traditions.

Following the rituals, the idols of Lord Kuber, Uddhav and Garuda were brought out of the sanctum, and the temple doors were closed for the next six months after the concluding prayers and aarti. An Akhand Jyoti (eternal flame) has also been kept burning inside the temple .

According to temple traditions, the winter worship of Lord Badri Vishal will be conducted at the Yogdhyan Badri Temple in Pandukeshwar, while the seat of Adi Guru Shankaracharya will be taken to the Narsingh Temple in Joshimath.

Tomorrow, the ceremonial palanquins of Lord Kuber and Uddhav will leave for Pandukeshwar, while the seat of Adi Guru Shankaracharya will reach Joshimath on Wednesday, formally marking the beginning of the winter worship arrangements at these locations.