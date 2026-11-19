Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 16 Nov: The self-enumeration process for Census 2027 has formally begun today in Uttarakhand with Governor Dr DS Bisen formally launching the exercise by completing his own self-enumeration. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also completed the process today, followed by Census Minister Madan Kaushik and Cabinet Ministers Ganesh Joshi and Rekha Arya, who participated in the initiative.

The facility will remain available to residents across the state for 15 days, from 16 November to 30 November, 2026. During this period, people can visit the official Census portal, https://se.census.gov.in, and enter details relating to their households and residences online from the convenience of their homes. The initiative is aimed at making the census exercise more accessible while encouraging greater public participation in the national enumeration process.

On the occasion, LED publicity vehicles were flagged off by Director of the Directorate of Census Operations, Uttarakhand, Eva Ashish Srivastava, to spread awareness about the Census 2027 exercise and familiarise people with the self-enumeration facility. Joint Director Shailendra Singh Negi, Deputy Directors Parveen Kumar and RK Banwari, and Assistant Director Sanjeev Kumar were also present.

The Directorate has specifically appealed to residents who complete their self-enumeration to preserve their unique Self-Enumeration ID (SE ID) generated after submission of the online details. They will be required to share this ID with the enumerators visiting their homes between 1 December, 2026 and 4 January, 2027, to enable verification of the information submitted online.

Households that do not complete self-enumeration within the stipulated 15-day period will not be excluded from the census exercise. Their details will instead be collected by enumerators through the prescribed door-to-door process.

Describing Census 2027 as an important national exercise, the authorities have appealed to all the residents of Uttarakhand to make maximum use of the self-enumeration facility during the stipulated period. They have also urged people to cooperate with enumerators during subsequent household visits and provide accurate and complete information to ensure the successful conduct of the census.

The introduction of self-enumeration is expected to facilitate public participation by allowing households to submit their details online at a time convenient to them, while the subsequent verification exercise will help ensure the accuracy of the information collected.