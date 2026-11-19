Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 16 Nov: The second day of AADI Gaurav Mahotsav 2026 witnessed enthusiastic participation and a vibrant celebration of India’s rich tribal heritage, with Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami gracing the occasion as the Chief Guest. Also present were Cabinet Minister Khajan Das, Mayor Saurabh Thapliyal, Chairperson of the Uttarakhand Scheduled Tribes Commission Leelawati Rana, Geeta Ram Gaur and Siddhartha Umesh Agarwal, among other dignitaries, at the Parade Ground, Dehradun. Organised by the Tribal Research Institute (TRI), Uttarakhand, the four-day Mahotsav continues to bring together tribal communities, artisans, folk artists and cultural representatives from across the country.

The Chief Minister was welcomed by Director, Tribal Welfare, S.S. Tolia, Deputy Director, Tribal Welfare, Rajeev Kumar Solanki, Secretary, Social Welfare Department, Uttarakhand, Dr Sridhar Babu Addanki; and other officials.

Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said, “AADI Gaurav Mahotsav is a wonderful confluence that brings us together with our tribal brothers and sisters and gives us an opportunity to experience the richness of their diverse traditions. I am delighted to be here. The life and struggle of Bhagwan Birsa Munda, who led a remarkable movement at such a young age, continue to inspire us even today. His courage teaches us the importance of perseverance and standing up for our rights and identity.

“Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, several significant initiatives have been undertaken for the welfare and development of tribal communities. The budgetary allocation for tribal welfare has increased substantially, and initiatives such as Eklavya Model Residential Schools are creating new avenues for quality education. In Uttarakhand, 128 tribal-dominated villages across seven districts have been selected under the Pradhan Mantri Janjatiya Unnat Gram Abhiyan, with a focus on strengthening essential infrastructure and ensuring access to roads, electricity, drinking water, education and healthcare.

“Our government is also committed to ensuring that tribal youth have access to education, technical training and sustainable livelihood opportunities. In Khatima, approval has been granted for a hostel for tribal girls, while the Maharana Pratap Janjatiya Government Industrial Training Institute has been established to provide employment-oriented technical and skill development training, particularly to students from the Tharu and Buksa communities. Financial assistance of Rs 50,000 per daughter is also provided for the marriage of up to two daughters from eligible tribal families.

“Recently, I also had the opportunity to participate in the Adi Kailash Ultra Marathon, where I witnessed the enthusiasm and growing participation of our tribal communities.”

“As we move towards the vision of a developed India by 2047, our tribal youth and children will play an important role in shaping the nation’s future. I urge them to pursue education, embrace opportunities, preserve their cultural identity and contribute towards building a stronger and developed India.”

Throughout the day, the mahotsav witnessed captivating cultural performances by tribal communities from Uttarakhand and several other states. Representing their respective regions, traditional dance troupes and folk performers presented indigenous dances, songs and musical traditions, offering visitors an insight into the diverse cultural identities.

The exhibition section of the mahotsav continued to attract major footfall, with visitors exploring an extensive range of indigenous products and locally made creations. Featuring handcrafted clothing, traditional wooden artefacts, home décor, handmade products, local produce, organic food items and different varieties of Pahadi millets, the exhibition offers a unique opportunity to experience the craftsmanship and culinary traditions of tribal and rural communities.

As the evening unfolded, the mahotsav turned into a musical celebration of Uttarakhand’s folk heritage, with popular folk singer Kishan Mahipal taking centre stage. Beginning his performance with the devotional rendition Jai Badri Vishal, he soon had the audience immersed in his melodious folk compositions. His popular songs, including Ghughuti and Bhanu Meri, among others, resonated with the audience, creating an atmosphere filled with enthusiasm and appreciation for Uttarakhand’s musical traditions.

The musical evening continued with folk singer Ajju Tomar, who enthralled the audience with his energetic performances of popular tracks such as Ho Shushma, Chaska and Noori Bantheni, along with other much-loved compositions.

Adding to the musical celebrations, renowned folk singer Saurabh Maithani captivated the audience with his powerful voice and popular Uttarakhandi numbers. His performances included Maa Uncha Pahado Ma and Jai Ho Kumaun, Jai Ho Garhwal, among others.

The participation of tribal communities from states including Assam, Odisha, Sikkim, Telangana, Gujarat, West Bengal, Jharkhand and Haryana continues to add a national dimension to this year’s Mahotsav. The special participation of Gujarat’s Siddi community, an African-origin tribal community, further reflects the remarkable cultural diversity represented at the festival.

The cultural performances by Uttarakhand’s tribal communities brought the state’s rich indigenous heritage to life, featuring traditional Jaunsari, Tharu, Bhotia, Buksa and Raji cultural expressions. Through vibrant folk dances, rhythmic music, colourful traditional attire and age-old customs, the performances offered a glimpse into the diverse cultural traditions of Uttarakhand’s tribal communities.