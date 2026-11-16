Book Review

By Deborah Deka

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Giants

By Huthuka Sumi

HarperCollins

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What does one do when Change comes knocking on doors? Should we huddle underneath the blankets or answer its persistent banging? Regardless of the choice, it barges in … demanding that old ways stop and new methods be adopted. Huthuka Sumi’s novel Giants opens with a tension between the old and the new. While Change strikes like lightning, the resilience of the old clings on. Kato, the mute protagonist of the book, holds a special place as witness and teller of this Change.

Giants weaves its narrative across time and space, summoning readers into a magical world of fabled guardians, ancestral anecdotes, and a colossal tree. Kato wakes up to a mythical being called the Timi-ala, who invites him to become his storyteller. Kato is unsure of such a request — he may have grown up listening to and loving the stories told by his mother, grandmother, and all the people around him, but to be a storyteller means having the ability to talk. The young boy Kato thus reminds the Timi-ala named Kene: “You know I am a mute, I cannot tell any stories.” But this is not a concern for Kene, who responds that: “A story is not simply in the telling of it.”

We read to find the answer to this question. Throughout the novel, the author dwells on these ideas. What lies behind the stories we listen to? Are all stories created equal? Why should Kato remember these stories? Why should we?

Bouncing from one story to another, the novel stitches together multiple tales from these characters to form a shawl of memories. Remembering these stories is a way of going forward when unexpected Change threatens the fabric of Kato and Kene’s worlds. The book is set against the backdrop of British colonialism in the north-eastern region of India, and Change in the village is visible in how the younger generation has adopted new dress codes of half-pants labelled as more “decent” in contrast to how the oldest member of the village stubbornly continues to wear the traditional kilt. But this slow engine of Change accelerates when the battle of Kohima brings the Japanese soldiers storming into Kato’s village.

Huthuka imbues the historical reality faced by the Naga people with magical realism; the Muza Muza, a devourer of stories in Sumi Naga folklore, is an ancient being known to lead people astray — and it is this force that subdues the Japanese soldiers’ aggression. Magical realism travels throughout these ordinary anecdotes of their ancestors, where we witness fascinating encounters with animals and mythical beings who remind us to move beyond the human-centric world and acknowledge that others belong to this land as much as we do. And the land must not be forgotten; it gives us our identity and a place of belonging. If we lose that, we risk losing ourselves, because “all of us have roots, from the greatest to the humblest. None of us can survive without the land”. So while the onslaught of newcomers brings new clothes, a school, and guns to erase what came before, holding on to this shawl of memories woven with stories becomes a form of defiance.

Deep ecological connections run through this narrative, reminding us to recognise the land not just as a resource or territory to be occupied, but as a living entity that homes us. Huthuka utilises metaphors to lend insight into the visual richness of the Naga landscape. Kato moves through the panoramic views of the beautiful mountains, the lush green forest where even a droplet of water is amplified, and the mighty river that houses otters relaxing along its edges. Like the seasons of a year, Change is constant, and those who call this land home change with the seasons.

Huthuka’s words bring in a shared lineage with the culture of the land, its people, and its trees and animals. The sumi shawl is not merely a piece of fabric that protects its wearer from bitter winters — it defines them and symbolises the attributes given to the wearer. Kato’s grandmother gifts him a unique shawl that tells the reader that he is on his own transformative experience. His fears and desire for escapism must transform into courage and hope, the things that can help one not merely survive but also thrive. Ultimately, the narrative reveals that change is inevitable; the tension between the old and the new will persist; however, stories are like fat at the bottom of a cherished pot and will help us navigate these changes. The telling and re-telling of those tales, remembering and listening to them, is how our ancestors and our land will live on.