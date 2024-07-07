225 schools selected for PM-Shri scheme in U’khand

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 5 July: As many as 84 schools of the state have been selected in the second phase under the Pradhan Mantri School for Rising India (PM-Shri). The Project Approval Board of the Union Education Ministry has approved Rs 61.19 crore for infrastructural development and innovative activities in these schools. With this, a total of 225 schools have been selected under the PM-Shri scheme in the state.

State School Education Minister Dr Dhan Singh Rawat expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan for this decision.

Rawat said that work is being done at various levels to improve the level of education in the state. He reported that the Project Approval Board of the Central Education Ministry has selected 84 schools of the state in the second phase under the PM-Shri scheme and has approved an amount of Rs 61.19 crores for their infrastructural development and innovative activities. Earlier, in the first phase, the Project Approval Board had selected 141 schools of the state for the PM-Shri scheme. With this, a total of 225 schools have been selected in the state under this scheme.

The minister added that, under the provisions of the New Education Policy-2020, in order to connect children to schools and provide them quality education, ICT and digital facilities, digital TV, digital board, audio-visual system, band set, musical instruments, etc., will be provided in the selected schools under the PM-Shri scheme. Apart from this, 21 additional classrooms, 11 computer rooms, 19 physics laboratories, 9 chemistry laboratories, 9 biology laboratories, etc., will be constructed in the selected schools. Dustbins, LED lights will also be arranged under Green School scheme.

Dr Rawat said that special attention will also be given to innovative activities in these schools. Under this, activities like Bagless Day, Annual Festival, Summer Camp, Exposure Visit, Expert Talk and Swachhata Pakhwada will also be organised. The Project Approval Board has approved funds so that there will be no shortage of funds for all these activities. The minister has asked the departmental officers to be fully prepared so that maximum number of schools of the state can be selected in the third phase under PM Shri scheme.