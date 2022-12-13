30-bed emergency ward inaugurated at Himalayan Hospital

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 13 Dec: A 30-bedded emergency ward was inaugurated at Himalayan Hospital following a religious ceremony. Many doctors were present on the occasion.

VC, Swami Rama Himalayan University, Dr Vijay Dhasmana formally inaugurated the ward, which is fitted with advanced facilities and latest support systems.

Speaking on the occasion, he reiterated that Himalayan Hospital is committed to improving the facilities and remaining in the forefront of health care services for the people of the region. With the commissioning of the new hi-tech emergency ward, the total number of beds has gone up considerably. This will reduce the stress caused to patients suffering as a result of long waiting lists. A large number of patients from adjoining states such as Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, UP, etc., come to HH for treatment. This new facility will be beneficial to them.

Head of emergency ward, Dr Anita Sharma stated that, earlier, a block of 28 beds was operational, which included a 6 bed ICU facility. Now, the capacity of the emergency block has increased to 58 beds. The emergency block also includes an Operation Theatre.

Present at the inauguration were Dr Anita Sharma, Dr DC Joshi, Registrar Dr Susheela Sharma, Dr Sunil Saini, Dr Mushtaq Ahmad, Dr Ashok Deorari, Dr RS Saini, Dr Mukhta, Nursing Superintendent Reena Habil, Arvind Kumar, Yogesh Kumar, Sarita Kumari and others.