Billzar – Fun Fare with a Difference

By ALOK JOSHI

Dehradun, 11 Dec: The Billzar Fun Fair held today in Guniyal Gaon, Purkul Road near Antara, saw massive crowds indulging in shopping for handicrafts and savouring the delicacies. More importantly it was a quiet testimony to women empowerment, honing of local talent and promotion of employment. There were more than 30 stalls, many of which displayed products made by rural women of Guniyal Gaon and nearabouts.

The fair had everything one looks for on a sunny Sunday as the families stepped out. There were winter goodies, home decorations, hand-crafted jewellery, fragrant handmade soaps, cosmetics, eco-friendly products and a plethora of other amazing products. Food, as always, was the highlight that attracted crowds. Mouth-watering menus adorned the stalls. From gluten free products to organic spices, tea, honey, dry fruits to home-made chocolates, pickles and marmalades were available.

The name of the fair, ‘Billzar’, is a combination of the names of an aged yet enthusiastic, kind couple that works silently for the under-privileged, far from the madding crowd, Billoo ( Retired Brigadier) and his wife Zarine (hence the name Bill-Zar). Zarine organised this event for the first time in her own premises near Antara, with the help of her friends (many from the defence forces) and under-privileged children from her school, who even gave surprise performances.

Dehradun needs more people like Zarine, who work tirelessly without much fanfare.